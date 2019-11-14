Bid To Win 2 Producer House Seats To HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD On Broadway

Enjoy 2 Producer House Seats to Part I and II of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway in NYC. After the performance, meet the co-star, James Snyder, who plays Harry Potter!

It was always difficult being Harry Potter, The Boy Who Lived, and it hasn't gotten easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places. After revolutionizing the publishing industry and dominating the box office for the last decade, the young adult phenomenon arrives on Broadway with this 5-time Tony Award winning play that has enchanted children and adults alike!

Dates

Experience occurs from Dec 03, 2019 to May 31, 2020.

Experience blackout dates: Not available during the week of Thanksgiving and the week between Christmas and New Year's.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

Duration: 6 hours (3 hours each part, with intermissions.)

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: 15 minutes.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

Winner must provide 3 possible dates to attend both parts of the show, in order of preference, within a week after winning the auction.

Lot #1882902

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.

About

the Charity

Broadway Inspirational Voices

Broadway Inspirational Voices is a diverse, professional choir of Broadway artists, changing lives through the power of music and service.





