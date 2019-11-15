Bid Now on 4 House Tickets to FROZEN and a Backstage Tour

Bid to win 4 house seats to FROZEN: The Musical New York City. Plus, enjoy a backstage tour!

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first. FROZEN is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original film plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers. The creative team at its helm has won a cumulative 16 Tonys and includes Oscar® winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT-winning Robert Lopez (music & lyrics), Oscar-winning Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award-winning Michael Grandage (director) and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer). An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, FROZEN is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Dates

Experience expires on Nov 26, 2020.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 4 people.

Does not include a meet & greet.

Lot #1909509





