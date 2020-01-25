Bid Now on 2 VIP Tickets to the RAGTIME One-Night-Only Concert

Bid now on the chance to enjoy two Premium VIP Orchestra Tickets to The Actors Fund's One-Night-Only Benefit Concert of RAGTIME on April 27, 2020, starring the original Broadway cast members, six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald and two-time Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell.

VIP Package also includes:

Two passes to the post-show reception with members of the cast and have a brief meet and greet and professional photo with Brian Stokes Mitchell!

A RAGTIME One-Night-Only Benefit concert poster signed by the cast

Framed original production RAGTIME Poster signed by replacement cast members including Tony Award-winner La Chanze and original Broadway cast member Tony Award-winner Judy Kaye.

A rare hand-signed and numbered artist's proof print of a limited-edition RAGTIME lithograph by the iconic Al Hirschfeld, including a certificate of authenticity.

You will have guaranteed premium seats at what is to be one of the highlights of the year on Broadway! Based on the novel by E.L. Doctorow, this musical tapestry depicts an African-American family, a Jewish immigrant family, and a wealthy suburban WASP family in turn-of-the-century America. The original production of Ragtime opened on January 18, 1998, at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts (now the Lyric Theatre) and played for 834 performances. The show received 14 Tony Award-nominations and won for Best Book of a Musical (Terrence McNally), Best Original Score (Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens), Best Featured Actress in a Musical (Audra McDonald) and Best Orchestrations (William David Brohn).

Click here to bid!

Dates

Experience occurs on Apr 27, 2020.

Experience blackout dates: Not valid for any other date

Additional Lot

Details

Any guests 17 years of age or younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Valid for 2 people.

Concert duration: Approximately 2.5-3 hours.

Reception duration: Approximately 2 hours.

Meet and greet will be in a public setting.

Length of meet and greet: A few minutes for a brief photo with Brian Stokes Mitchell.

The winner may take a photo.

The winner can take something small to be signed.

A meal is part of the event.

The meal cost is included.

Alcoholic beverages are included.

Gratuity is included.

Tickets will be in premium orchestra locations.

The winner's tickets will be available at The Actors Fund Will-Call (not the box office) the evening of the performance from 5:30pm-Curtain in the lobby of the Minskoff Theatre.

Additional concert cast to be announced.

The reception location is to be determined.

The concert poster will be unframed.

The Broadway poster comes framed.

Posters are 14" X 22".

Hirschfeld print will include a certificate of authenticity provided by the Al Hirschfeld Foundation. There are only five artist's proofs in existence.

Lot #1969600

Rules & Regulations

In condition as donated.

Cannot be returned or exchanged.

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Blackout dates may apply.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

Additional shipping charges may apply based upon the location of the winner.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

Seat location will not be known in advance.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date, based on the donor's availability.





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You