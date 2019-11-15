Bid Now on 2 Tickets to TOOTSIE and GRAND HORIZONS, With Hotel Accommodations in NYC

Experience the best of Broadway with two tickets to TOOTSIE, Second Stage Theater's Grand Horizons, and a night at the luxurious Kimberly Hotel in NYC.

Enjoy one of the best performances in musical comedy history in TOOTSIE, a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater, based on the Oscar-nominated film. Featuring a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is a hilarious, thoroughly modern Tootsie that's even funnier than the movie! In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL, says Rolling Stone Magazine, Tootsie is it.

In Grand Horizons, Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.

At The Kimberly your comfort will be assured when you enjoy a night in a Luxury Suite at this Midtown hotel with immediate access to Rockefeller Center, Central Park, Radio City Music Hall, Grand Central Station, and the theater district.

Dates

Hotel will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 04, 2019 to Nov 30, 2020

Dec 04, 2019 to Nov 30, 2020 Hotel blackout dates: 12/6-8/2019; 12/13-15/2019; 12/30-31/2019; 3/22-27/2020; 9/20-23/2020; 10/30-11/1/2020

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 04, 2019 to Jan 31, 2020

Dec 04, 2019 to Jan 31, 2020 Experience blackout dates: December 20- January 5

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Dec 20, 2019 to Jan 15, 2020

Dec 20, 2019 to Jan 15, 2020 Experience blackout dates: Holidays

EXPERIENCE

Participant must be at least 18 or older.

Valid for 2 people

Duration: 1-2 hours.

For TOOTSIE: Valid Monday through Friday for Evening Performances.

Winner must contact at least 2 weeks in advance of performance to redeem, and needs to submit 3 potential redemption dates. E

Exact date subject to management's discretion.

For Grand Horizons: Location: Grand Horizons dates subject to availability and holiday blackout.

Winner must email in advance to confirm exact dates.

TRAVEL

Participants must be at least 18 or older.

Valid for 2 people.

Travel involves lodging.

Room taxes are included.

Room type: Luxury One Bedroom Suite.

Lodging is for 1 night (weekend evenings only).

Kimberly hotel stay valid for one weekend night (Friday, Saturday or Sunday only) Exact date based on availability.

Stay does not have to be used in conjunction with theater tickets.

