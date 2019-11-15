Bid Now on 2 Tickets to THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA and Backstage Tour with Cast Member Maree Johnson

Catch a performance of the longest-running show on Broadway!

Enjoy two premium orchestra tickets to Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved The Phantom of the Opera and go backstage with principal cast member Maree Johnson, who plays Madame Giry, to see one of the most elaborate sets in New York on a tour through 19th-century Paris.

Dec 04, 2019 to Mar 27, 2020

Dec 04, 2019 to Mar 27, 2020 Experience blackout dates: Weekend performances, holiday weeks and school vacation weeks.

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: backstage tour.

Available performances: a Tuesday evening at 7PM, Wednesday evening at 8PM, Thursday matinee at 2PM or Thursday evening at 8PM.

