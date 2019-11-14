Bid Now To Meet Peter Dinklage And Receive 2 Tickets To CYRANO At The New Group 

Earn a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet star of the critically acclaimed television show Game of Thrones after enjoying two tickets to see him star in Cyrano at The New Group this November or December.

You and a guest will be treated to world class entertainment and after the show, get an exclusive meet and greet with Peter Dinklage hosted by Cyrano co-star Grace McLean.

A raw and transporting new version of the classic tale of unrequited love and ghostwritten letters, Cyrano tells the story of a proud man who, believing himself unlovable, agrees to woo the woman he loves for another. With a charged contemporary immediacy to the language, this adaptation by Erica Schmidt (All the Fine Boys) mines this enduring, human story for its deep vein of heartbroken yearning, with haunting and compelling music by members of the Grammy Award-winning band The National and the Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Peter Dinklage in the title role.

Dates

Experience will occur within the following date range(s):

Nov 19, 2019 to Dec 22, 2019

Nov 19, 2019 to Dec 22, 2019 Experience blackout dates: Blackout dates may apply.

Additional Lot

Details

Valid for 2 people.

This is a private meet and greet.

Length of meet and greet: a few minutes .

Please note that there is no late seating. If you arrive after the show has started you will not be admitted into the theater until intermission.

The winning bidder must submit their top 3 performance dates at the close of the auction.

Lot #1906000

Rules & Regulations

Experience cannot be resold or re-auctioned.

Cannot be transferred.

Based upon availability at the donor's discretion.

To be scheduled at a mutually agreed upon date.

Travel and accommodations are not included.

We expect all winning bidders and their guests to conduct themselves appropriately when attending an experience won at Charitybuzz. Polite manners and respect for the generous donor and adherence to any rules or parameters are a must.

About

the Charity

SPACE on Ryder Farm





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You