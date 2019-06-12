Bid Now To Meet Dave Matthews on Tour & Travel to Africa

For only a $10 donation to support African wildlife conservation efforts, we'll fly you (and a friend!) to the Dave Matthews Band concerts in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 26-27! You'll receive hotel accommodations, a pair of VIP tickets, and meet Dave backstage.

Then you'll get to see your donation at work with a luxury VIP trip to Tanzania. You'll spend 4 nights and 5 days at the luxurious and very private Grumeti Reserve in Tanzania, hosted by ACCF. You'll get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the advanced anti-poaching operations, plus tour the command center and visit the canine unit and community outreach programs.

If you want to give more, pick up the exclusive Rosie the Rhino t-shirt, and you'll earn extra entries to win. Donate for a once-in-a-lifetime experience you'll never forget!

The African Community & Conservation Foundation (ACCF) is project of Friends of the Peace Parks, Inc. a charitable tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization, whose mission is to preserve Africa's wildlife and support community development by raising awareness and funding for key conservation projects and transformative community programs in Africa.

ACCF's mission, which is aligned with Friends of the Peace Park's, is to contribute to the preservation of important African wilderness areas as well as to empower the communities living alongside these spaces, contributing to a world in which people and wildlife live together, sustainably, forever.

To do this, ACCF works with distinguished nonprofit organizations carrying out impactful conservation and community projects in Africa. By assisting the organizations through raising awareness and with funding, ACCF provides support for these important initiatives.

All five living rhino species (Black, White, Greater One-Horned, Sumatran, and Javan) are in terrible peril - from poaching, forest loss, and habitat conversion, from human settlements encroaching on their habitats in Africa, Indonesia, and India, and from the effects of living in small, isolated populations that can't get together to breed. The International Rhino Foundation protects rhino populations and their habitats in the wild, while also supporting management and applied research that can help improve the chances for rhinos' long-term survival.

The Dreaming Tree Wines, a collaboration between winemaker Sean McKenzie and Dave Matthews, is committed to giving back. To date, The Dreaming Tree has donated over $1.5M to sustainability efforts. The launch of Dreaming Tree's new Rosé, fondly called "Rhino Rosé," will benefit wildlife conservation and the International Rhino Foundation.

*All proceeds from this campaign will go through Dave Matthews Band's Bama Works Fund to be distributed to IRF and ACCF.





Related Articles Shows View More Charity Corner Stories

More Hot Stories For You