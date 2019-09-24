Actors And Artists Unite 2 End Alz Launches Their 9th Year With 31 Teams- Over $275,000 Raised!

Actors and Artists Unite to end Alzheimer's, a National Friends and Family Team for the Walk to end Alzheimer's sponsored by the Alzheimer's Association, is soaring nationwide as it raises awareness for a cure for Alzheimer's and Dementia. "What this team has accomplished is truly amazing", shared Nancy Daly, the Founder and National Team Captain. "We are grass roots- we build this team all on our own via word of mouth, social media and reaching out to our friends, families and communities across the country. Every year- new national teams join us and others return- it's the best reunion ever. We have new teams in Wisconsin, Missouri, Massachusetts, Nevada, Virginia and many more. A team member of ours from New York has started her own team that runs from NYC to London. We have team members in New York, Washington DC, Miami and LA who walk ever year in honor of their loved ones and to support each other. Each year, a team member has the painful task of writing their loved one's name on a purple flower as they have passed away since last year's Walk. This year- it was me.

I founded AA Unite in honor of my mom, but I founded it for my dad- to give him hope while he cared for my mom, the love of his life who had Alzheimer's. He died in July- he had Dementia. I had promised him when I founded this team in 2011- "A cure in our lifetime. Dad- I promise you- we will find it." And now, I must work that much harder, walk that much further to keep my half of that promise- a cure in mine. He was my rock- I would call him after every Walk and he would say- "Why that's just wonderful." I walk for my dad- I walk for my mom who died in 2011 and my aunt who died in 2015. I walk for my team and everyone that they have lost or are losing. I walk for anyone who knows how heartbreaking it is to look into the eyes of someone you love and have them not know you- to watch them fade away until they can barely speak or move. This is Alzheimer's. He is gone- and I am grieving. But I have a team to lead, a cure to find and promise to keep- a world without Alzheimer's. For you, Dad. I walk for you.

Come join us- walk with us. This team is made up of champions. You can join an existing team or start one of your own under our national team name. To get out there and join hundreds of artists to walk in remembrance of your own is a gift and a legacy- to raise support for a cure is an honor. Come join us- all are welcome! Let's do this- #ENDALZ!

https://www.alz.org/AAUnite





