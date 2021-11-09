WHO'S HOLIDAY! Announced At Open Stage

The world grew up with Cindy Lou Who, the adorable savior of Christmas. The girl whose innocence and kindness grew the Grinch's heart three times its original size.

This holiday season, Open Stage is reconnecting us with Cindy Lou, middle-aged and bitter by the reality of adulthood. After a successful 2019 holiday run, Open Stage, located at 25 N. Court Street in Harrisburg, is proud to remount Who's Holiday! featuring Rachel Landon.

Who's Holiday!, the Off-Broadway smash-hit parody, is set in the land of Dr. Seuss, and gives center stage to one of Seuss' most famous supporting characters: wide eyed, pink-pajama-clad Cindy Lou Who, who observed the infamous green villain stealing her presents one fateful Christmas. In this parody comedy, we meet the now grown-up Cindy Lou in her trailer, minutes before her Christmas Eve party. She catches us up on her life, what happened after we last saw her so many years ago, and the fallout that turned her into a vodka-guzzling, pill-popping, gold lamé-clad hermit. Naughty, irreverent, and a load of rhyming fun, this one-actor tour-de-force is a laugh-riot and sure to be a new holiday favorite.

"Rachel Landon, alternatively hilarious, lecherous, sentimental and regretful, delivers a profoundly entertaining one-woman, adults-only show. ...Who's Holiday! is for anyone who needs an off-colored respite from the annual onslaught of traditional holiday merriment. It may be the best (and funniest) way to spend 90 minutes in Harrisburg..." - TheBurg, 2019

After a year of virtual experiences, Open Stage will welcome audiences back to Cindy Lou's double-wide in-person again. Landon, who plays the jaded Who, said she missed the audiences: "They are the best part of this show. Who's Holiday! is interactive and fun and I can't wait to party with Aopen Stage patrons again!"

Opening on Black Friday, Who's Holiday! will run at Open Stage until December 22 in the intimate 40-seat Studio Theater, located at 25 N Court Street between Market and Walnut in downtown Harrisburg, PA. The production is sponsored by Stonebridge Financial Group. The season is sponsored by Miles Babin, The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, and The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.

Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at openstagehbg.com. Student and group discounts are available. Open Stage is dedicated to making art accessible; subsidized tickets are available for any patron. Open Stage is a member of Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for non-profit professional theatre companies. Who's Holiday! is for MATURE AUDIENCES ONLY due to strong language, sexually explicit content, drug and alcohol use, and simulated smoking.