The Ritz Theater to Present FAIRY TALE BRUNCH: VILLAINS EDITION in October

The Historic Ritz Theater will host Fairytale Brunch @ The Ritz! Villains Edition with Crudelia De Mon, Evil Mother, Captain Hook & Smee on Saturday, 8 October 2022 at 10AM.

This Halloween season The Ritz will have their Fairytale Brunch with a twist: it's all your favorite villains! Come meet Crudelia De Mon, Evil Mother, Captain Hook & Smee and enjoy singing along to their infamous songs, listening to them read a story, and taking pictures with them (if you dare!)--all over a wickedly delicious breakfast buffet!

For tickets, visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/66265

Ages 13 and up: $22.50

Ages 12 and Under: $19.50

Ages 3 and Under: $5.50

Tickets include a brunch buffet, character performances, songs, story-time, pictures, & more.

Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center 222 Wyoming Ave. Scranton PA 18503 570.252.4156/ CaPAA.org/ RitzPAC.com