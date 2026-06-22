ANNIE to Open at Millbrook Playhouse This Summer on the Ryan Mainstage

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Central Pennsylvania's professional summer stock theater, Millbrook Playhouse, has launched its major summer Mainstage production of the timeless Broadway classic Annie, the Musical. Playing from June 19 through July 3 on the Ryan Mainstage, this heartwarming Musical brings together a professional cast, a talented local youth ensemble, and an extraordinary collection of community partners.

This production is made possible by the generous support of Marquee Season Partner Nittany Valley Holistic Health, 2026 Legacy Youth Sponsor Croda Inc., and production sponsor Woodlands Bank.

Based on the popular comic strip Little Orphan Annie, it remains one of the most successful, globally celebrated, and enduring musicals in theater history. With a book by Thomas Meehan, a score by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, this seven-time Tony Award-winning show celebrates resilience and the human spirit. The story of a spunky, optimistic orphan determined to find her parents in 1930s New York City continues to inspire audiences of all generations. Featuring hits like "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life," Annie delivers a reminder of what truly defines a family.

The professional design and production team behind the scenes includes Associate Producer and Director Ericka Lee Conklin; Choreographer Ceci Salome; Music Director Wesley Morgan; Scenic Designer Cade M. Sikora; Lighting Designer Victoria Bain; Costume Designer Cole Hudson; Assistant Costume Designer and Wardrobe Supervisor Jacob Robertson; Junior Scenic Designer Jonas Hildreth; Props Designer V.C. Deener; Production Stage Manager Daniel Kandra; Assistant Stage Manager Isebella Miller; Sound Engineer Kaidyn Rogers; and Sound Consultant Sean McGinley.

The production features a personal local connection: Director Ericka Lee Conklin's own father, local clergyman and Lock Haven City Council member Richard L. Conklin, makes his MPH debut, taking the stage as President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The production stars Steve Aguirre (Tuesdays with Morrie, Mamma Mia) as the billionaire Oliver Warbucks. In another heartwarming family connection, Aguirre performs alongside his real-life six-year-old daughter, Diana Aguirre, who makes her stage debut in the youth ensemble.

The title role of Annie is being played by two local youth actors, Hartlyn Kiess and Amelya Sox, in alternating performances. Leading the orphanage with comedic villainy is Ricky Kessler as Miss Aggie Hannigan, alongside Emir Garcia as the slick Rooster Hannigan and Rachel Kern (The Rocky Horror Show) as Lily St. Regis. Cameron Clements stars as the elegant Grace Farrell.

The professional and teen ensemble features returning favorites Adam Fox as Bert Healy (Clue, Grease, Godspell), Ceci Salome as a Boylan Sister (Grease, Tuck Everlasting), and Elaina Packer as Cecile (Grease, Christmas Pageant). Millbrook newcomers making their barn debut include Jack Flynn (Drake), Michael Mousaw (Lt. Ward), Kamali Lopez Kuno (Star to Be), and Erin Rolfe (Boylan Sister). The production also features local teen ensemble members Trevor Campbell-Tubbs (MPYE's Mean Girls, The Addams Family) and Sarah Long (MPYE's Rudolph, The Addams Family).

THE ORPHAN CASTS (Alternating Performances)

WARBUCKS CAST (A): Hartlyn Kiess (Annie), Diana Aguirre (Molly), Eleanor Peters (Pepper), Caroline Smith (Duffy), Mo DePasquale (Kate), Noelle Look (Tessie), Willow Kremser (July). Performance Dates: 6/20, 6/24, 6/26, 6/28(m), 7/1(m), 7/3.

SANDY CAST (B): Amelya Sox (Annie), Haidyn Corl (Molly), Mazee Sox (Pepper), Sierra Kolk (Duffy), Mia Petruzzi (Kate), Eva Lyons (Tessie), Makaelyn Polk (July). Performance Dates: 6/19, 6/21(m), 6/24(m), 6/25, 6/27, 7/1, 7/2.

The production also marks the theatrical debuts of two special four-legged performers. Bomber the dog, owned by Reed and Jeni Mellinger, will play the iconic role of Sandy, proudly supported by Sandy Pet Sponsor RoseBird Veterinary Center. Joining him on stage is Ruby the dog, owned by Lesley Todd, who will play the role of Fefe.

Audiences are invited to get "Leapin'" into a good time by arriving early for special pre-show activities. Guests can join the festivities by purchasing Annie's favorite old-fashioned candies, trying a trendy "Dirty Soda," or entering an exciting gift basket raffle for a chance to win prizes. Families can also "adopt" their very own plush puppy to take home as a souvenir. And for the adults, the Stage Right Bar opens one hour before the show.

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