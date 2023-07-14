THE PROM Comes to The Ephrata Performing Arts Center This Month

The Prom will take place from July 27th through August 12th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre.

Jul. 14, 2023

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present the hit musical comedy, The Prom, from July 27th through August 12th, and proves to be another example of EPAC's commitment to sharing LGBTQ+ stories of visibility and acceptance.

The cast is brimming with talent from both EPAC veterans and newcomers. Ashley Calderon and Britt Jarkowsky both make their EPAC stage debuts as Emma Nolan and Alyssa Greene. Jordon Ross Weinhold (Amadeus, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Elizabeth Checchia (Hedwig And The Angry Inch, Pippin), Zach Haines (The Little Dog Laughed, Hedda Gabler), Alyssa Dienner (Something Rotten!, Disney's Newsies), and Sean Young (Ragtime, Sweeney Todd) fill out the principal cast.

The production is directed by Kevin Ditzler (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), who believes this show is "perfect for anyone who ever identifies in any way as 'other.' It lets you understand that there are people out there that feel the same way." The Prom is music directed by Cheryl Markle (LES MISERABLES: School Edition, Disney's Newsies), and choreographed by Sarah Reynolds. Lighting and scenic design are provided by Jeff Cusano, Zack Spadaccia, and Jack Leonard.

Explosive energy is in store as EPAC brings The Prom to its stage. Off the heels of becoming a Broadway and film phenomenon, The Prom tells the story of four down-on-their-luck Broadway actors who seek a new place to shine. That place ends up being a conservative town in Indiana, where a local girl is being denied bringing her girlfriend to prom, and the actors make it their mission to bring more acceptance into this community. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, The Prom is filled with heart, hilarity, and an upbeat score that is sure to delight all audience members.

The Prom will take place from July 27th through August 12th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, while Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. There will also be a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, August 12th. The Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held on Friday, July 28th. Tickets are available now at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.




