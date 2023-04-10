Spring Block Party ¡Fiesta Latina! Returns For 4th Year

Touchstone Theatre, the region's only ensemble-based theatre, presents the Latinx Block Party/¡Fiesta Latina! on Saturday, April 29, 6-9p with doors open at 5:30p. This open-air celebration of local Latinx community and culture will take place on Touchstone's outdoor Barrio Stage and is free to attend.

¡Fiesta Latina! is part of an ongoing initiative, started with the theatre's Festival UnBound, aimed at empowering and uplifting local individuals and organizations making an impact in the Latinx population of South Side Bethlehem.

Live Reggaeton music will be provided by El Elegido, and there will be a spectacular dance performance by Philadelphia's Danza Azteca del Anahuac, featuring traditional Mexican Indigenous dance and drums.

Homemade food and drink will be available for cash or card purchase, provided by General Zapata's. The Touchstone bar will provide alcoholic beverages, also available for cash or card purchase - all proceeds from bar sales will benefit Touchstone's community initiatives.

Olga Negrón, former Bethlehem city council woman and member of Touchstone's Latinx leadership committee, which organizes the event stated: "Our block party has become such a fun community event, it feels like a big family reunion. Sharing our Latinx culture, our music, our food, our traditions, feels exciting and at the same time, it feels like such validation and appreciation. If you attended any of our Block Parties before, we know you will be back and if you never attended, you don't want to miss it!"

Touchstone's season is supported locally by season sponsor Astound. WDIY provides media sponsorship, and Working Dog Press provides print sponsorship. Touchstone also receives support from the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

¡Fiesta Latina! takes place Saturday, April 29, 6-9p at Touchstone's outdoor Barrio Stage (321 E. 4 th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015). Doors open at 5:30pm for first come, first served table seating. Food and drink available for cash or credit card purchase. There is no cost to attend; donations are welcome. For more information, go to: Click Here

