SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to the Hershey Theatre

“Shrek the Musical” will visit Hershey Theatre for a limited engagement on May 3-4, 2024.

Tickets are available online at Click Here and www.Ticketmaster.com.

The hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning smash-hit DreamWorks animated film “Shrek” will take the stage in The Sweetest Place On Earth for a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, May 3, and two shows at 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

The Tony Award-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a side-splitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo) and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life. USA Today raves, “Altogether irresistible!” You’ll be a believer too, as there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

For more information, please visit Click Here or www.ShrekTheMusicalTour.com.