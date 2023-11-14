SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to the Hershey Theatre

Performances run May 3-4, 2024.
POPULAR
“Shrek the Musical” will visit Hershey Theatre for a limited engagement on May 3-4, 2024.
Tickets are available online at Click Here and www.Ticketmaster.com.
The hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar-winning smash-hit DreamWorks animated film “Shrek” will take the stage in The Sweetest Place On Earth for a 7:30 p.m. show on Friday, May 3, and two shows at 1 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.
The Tony Award-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a side-splitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo) and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life. USA Today raves, “Altogether irresistible!” You’ll be a believer too, as there’s more to the story than meets the ears.
For more information, please visit Click Here or www.ShrekTheMusicalTour.com.
Videos
|Illumination
Prima Theatre (12/01-12/23)
|Elf the Musical
The Belmont Theatre (12/01-12/10)
|York Symphony Orchestra's' Video Games!
Appell Center for the Performing Arts (3/09-3/09)
|Bridge
The Belmont Theatre (5/31-6/09)
|THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA (Young Performer's Production)
Ephrata Performing Arts Center (12/08-12/30)
|The Play That Goes Wrong
The Belmont Theatre (4/19-4/28)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Luhrs Performing Arts Center [Grove Theatre] (1/25-1/25)
|The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Strand-Capitol Performing Arts Center [Strand Theatre] (4/30-5/01)
|Twelfth Night
Act 1 DeSales University (2/21-3/03)
|Cats
The Belmont Theatre (6/14-6/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You