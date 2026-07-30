Ed Fernandez Exits Ephrata Performing Arts Center After 40 Years

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Edward R. Fernandez, who spent 40 years at the Ephrata Performing Arts Center and the last 30 as its artistic director, is no longer with the Lancaster County theater, according to LancasterOnline.

Fernandez, 67, announced the news in a Facebook post on July 12, saying the theater's board of directors terminated his employment and that he was given no warning his position was in jeopardy.

"I never imagined my journey with EPAC would end this way," Fernandez wrote. "This theater has been my second home for more than 40 years." The post drew 297 likes and 97 comments.

EPAC's board confirmed the departure in a statement posted to Facebook on July 14, saying the decision followed careful consideration and was made with the organization's long-term future in mind. The board declined to discuss the reasons, citing personnel privacy.

"We recognize how much Ed means to the EPAC community," board president Andrea Glass told LNP. "However, to uphold our privacy policies regarding personnel matters, we are unable to go into specific details regarding this personnel transition."

Glass said the board had worked with Fernandez for years on a succession plan that "included severance, emeritus status, a founding artistic director role, involvement with endowment development and a public celebration honoring his legacy."

Fernandez has since launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover living expenses while he looks for new work, saying he was left without income. As of July 15 it had raised nearly $11,000.

In an interview with LNP, Fernandez said he would not criticize the organization publicly. "Mudslinging is not on my agenda," he said. "It won't serve me any good to go into detail about it." He added: "My opinion is that this was handled wrong. I would have handled things differently, and that's all I will say about it."

Fernandez said he holds no ill will toward the theater and is "overwhelmed" by the support he has received.

He joined EPAC as a freelance director before taking over artistic leadership, ultimately directing hundreds of productions and mentoring generations of local performers.

Founded more than 45 years ago, EPAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theater at 320 Cocalico St. in Ephrata, producing a seven-show season plus a youth theater camp. Its 2026 slate includes HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION, INTO THE WOODS, CHOIR BOY, 1776, THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, SPRING AWAKENING and CINDERELLA.

EPAC has not announced a successor or an interim artistic director.

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