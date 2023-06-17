Review: URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL at Carlisle Theatre Players On High

Now on stage at Carlisle Theatre through June 25th

By: Jun. 17, 2023


The 2001 Tony Award winning Urinetown: The Musical features music and lyrics by Mark Hollmann and book by Greg Kotis. It first premiered at the New York International Fringe Festival before opening off-Broadway in 2001. Urinetown ran on Broadway at the Henry Miller’s Theatre from 2001-2004. The musical is a satire that focuses on politics, capitalism, the legal system, and other hot-button topics while parodying well-known musicals. The story of a world in which drought has caused the privatization of toilets and death to those who cannot pay to pee, Urinetown: The Musical is a smart, self-aware satire that takes the stage at Carlisle Regional Performing Arts Center June 16-25.

This production of Urinetown: The Musical is directed by Ashley Shade Byerts with music direction by Michelle DiBona Trefen and choreography by Grace Wellmon. The cast features Grace Wellmon (Ensemble), Wendy Palese (Ensemble), Hadley Qualls (Ensemble), Rick Sollman (Dr. Billeaux/Cop), Lesley Newcome (Miss Millennium/Ensemble), Brookelyn K. Morehead (Cladwell’s Secretary/Ensemble), Keric Ellis (Tiny Tom/Ensemble), Kelsey Sheffe (Robby the Stockfish), Aiden Ngo (Billy Boy Bill), Mary Cote (Soupy Sue), Cody Sherry (Hot Blades Harry), Russ Moore (Old Man Strong), Jess Teter (Josephine Strong), Dave Lang (Mr. McQueen), Bernard Labuskes (Senator Fipp), Ashley Sheffe (Little Becky Two-Shoes), Catie MO (Penelope Pennywise), Alyanna Montgomery (Little Sally), Anthony Geraci (Officer Barrell), Michael D. Griesemer (Officer Lockstock), Rick Sheffe (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Felicia Bair (Hope Cladwell), and Caleb Steindel (Bobby Strong).

This is a high energy production that takes audiences on an emotional ride. The performance is filled with gorgeous harmonies and spectacular choreography. The costumes are delightfully over the top in differentiating between the rich and powerful and the poor. Rick Sheffe, Bernard Labuskes, Dave Lang, Brookelyn K. Morehead, Lesley Newcome, Wendy Palese, and Rick Sollman play the employees and supporters of Urine Good Company (UGC). These actors do a wonderful job using their posture, gestures, and expressions to evoke a feeling of privilege and power. Sheffe is perfectly cast as Caldwell B. Cladwell, with his larger-than-life stage presence. His performance of “Don’t Be the Bunny”, a truly horrifying song, is simply fantastic. Supporting the work of the UGC are Officers Lockstock and Barrell, played by Michael D. Griesemer and Anthony J. Geraci. The officers have wonderful comedic timing and play off one another well. Griesemer’s deep resonant voice is lovely, and his performance is the perfect mix of comedy, snark, and sarcasm. His interactions with Alyanna Montgomery’s Little Sally set the stage for the action and clue the audience in to what is really going on in Urinetown.

Alyanna Montgomery, Ashley Sheffe, Jess Teter, Russ Moore, Cody Sherry, Mary Cote, Aiden Ngo, Keric Ellis, Kelsey Sheffe, Hadley Qualls, and Grace Wellmon take the stage as the poor—the people who struggle every day to scrape together enough money simply to use the facilities at Public Amenity #9, run by Penelope Pennywise (portrayed by Catie MO). Every one of these actors makes their emotions felt through their voices and expressions, drawing the audience into the action. Moore and Teter are terrific as Old Man Strong and Josephine “Old Ma” Strong—the characters that serve to stir Bobby Strong to rebellion. Catie MO takes on the complicated character of Penelope Pennywise. Her performance in “It’s a Privilege to Pee” is fantastic, as are her interactions with Bobby, Cladwell, and Hope. Alyanna Montgomery gives one of my favorite performances of the evening as Little Sally, who points out the many intricate issues in the show including its failure to fall into the typical musical tropes.

Rounding out the cast are Bobby Strong and Hope Cladwell, played by Caleb Steindel and Felicia Bair. Steindel and Bair are well-cast as Bobby and Hope, the heroes of the story. Their voices are tremendous and their interactions are tender and heartfelt. They make the audience want to join in the rebellion.

This production of Urinetown: The Musical at Carlisle Theatre is one of their best productions of the season. Audiences do not want to miss out on this quirky, meaningful, strangely deep musical featuring gorgeous vocals, outstanding choreography, and fantastic acting. Visit Click Here to get your tickets today!

Photo Credit: Crystals Candids




