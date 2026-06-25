Interview: Robert Westenberg of A BEAUTIFUL NOISE at Hershey Theater

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Broadway World recently got to talk with Tony nominated and Drama Desk winning actor, Robert Westenberg. Westenberg is currently starring as the modern-day Neil Diamond in the touring production of A Beautiful Noise, which comes to Hershey Theater, June 30th through July 5th.

Westenberg’s many accomplished Broadway credits include roles in shows such as 1776, Zorba, Sunday in the Park with George, and Into the Woods. A great piece of theater trivia about that last show is that Westenberg originated the roles of the Wolf and Cinderella’s Prince. He met, fell in love, and married Kim Crosby, who played his Cinderella. They are still married to this day. Who says there is no such thing as happily ever after?

BWW: What do you think makes the music of Neil Diamond so special? Prior to starring in the show, did you consider yourself a fan?

I think Neil Diamond’s music is life-affirming. It is based in the real world, and describes a sense of resiliency. It has an edge to it, but it’s ultimately optimistic. In fact, I would compare it to the music of Rogers and Hammerstein. Their music has been described as corny, yet it is extremely popular and enduring. I am confident 200 years from now, people will still be listening to Diamond’s music. There is a common humanity to it. It’s eternal!

I was a huge fan of his music growing up, especially in my teen years. His music directly impacted my life and there are definite memorable personal milestones where his life played an important part. In fact, his music remains an important part of my life to this day.

BWW: How is A Beautiful Noise different from other popular catalog musicals lie Beautiful or Jersey Boys?

The book writer of the show, Anthony McCarten, is also an accomplished screenwriter. Because of this, the show is more cinematic, and complex than some of the its earlier counterparts. The current generation of biographical musicals are becoming more sophisticated in their storytelling, and I think A Beautiful Noise has leaded the way.

The story has an arc that is different than the traditional feel-good jukebox musical. It takes the audience to a totally unexpected place. The story is as much inspired by the lyrics that were written as they are by what is only implied.

BWW: This show does not sugar coat Neil Diamond’s life. It explores both his personal and professional successes and failures. The story explores many of the singer’s flaws and mistake across his lifetime. How much input did Neil Diamond have in the creation of the show?

Neil was deeply involved with the creation of the show. McCarten interviewed him for many hours to learn about the details, the motivations, and the consequences of Diamond’s choices. In fact, the singer was the person who proposed framing the show around therapy sessions. I feel that he is fearless in his approach.

BWW: Do you have a favorite scene or lyric that you feel best captures the essence of the man?

The lyrics that come to mind are the ones that I get to sing at the climax of the show, during the number, I Am..I Said.

“L.A.'s fine, but it ain't home. New York's home, but it ain't mine no more.”

I think this really reveals who he was and what he was feeling. He had a sense of melancholy which sometimes spilled out into his lyrics. Diamond was trying to find himself, and find out where he fit in. Ironically, his lack of conformity is part of his appeal.