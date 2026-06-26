A CAPPELLA & UNPLUGGED 2026 Finalists Named Ahead of $500 Grand Prize Final

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The first round of Franklin County's annual A Cappella & Unplugged music competition has concluded, with six finalists advancing to compete for the event's $500 grand prize.

Seventeen acts performed before a crowd of more than 250 music lovers at the Capitol Theatre, where a panel of judges evaluated each performance on vocal quality and musical skill, originality and creativity, audience appeal, and Stage Presence. This year's judging panel included Amoretta Shultz, Kelly Kozloski, Heather Kline, Bob Courter, and Brian Grant.

The 2026 finalists are Brandon Lee, Jack's Back, Jenni Joy, Josh & Chris, Lily Snowberger, and Noah Mellott. Noah Mellott also earned the People's Choice Award, as voted on by the audience, and received a $100 prize.

The finalists will perform prior to the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg event on Saturday, July 18, on the steps of the historic Franklin County Courthouse. Audience members, along with text voting, will determine the 2026 A Cappella & Unplugged champion, who will receive the $500 grand prize.

The competition was established in 2015 as part of Franklin County's 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg, a living history event commemorating the burning of Chambersburg by Confederate troops during the Civil War.

The annual commemoration celebrates the town's remarkable recovery following its destruction, when losses exceeded $1.5 million in 19th-century currency. A Cappella & Unplugged was created to highlight Chambersburg's rebirth while celebrating the community's resilience, courage, and determination.

The public is invited to attend both the A Cappella & Unplugged Finals and the 1864 Ransoming, Burning & Rebirth of Chambersburg on July 18 beginning at 6 p.m. Streets surrounding the event will be closed, and the steps of the historic 1865 Franklin County Courthouse will serve as the stage for both the musical performances and the historical reenactment.

Both events are free and presented by the Franklin County Visitors Bureau.

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