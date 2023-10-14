Review: JEKYLL & HYDE THE MUSICAL at Gettysburg Community Theatre

Based on the 1886 novella The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde by Robert Louis Stevenson, Jekyll & Hyde The Musical opened in 1990 in Houston. Featuring music by Frank Wildhorn, book by Leslie Bricusse, and lyrics by Frank Wildhorn, Leslie Bricusse, and Steve Cuden, the musical had its Broadway debut in 1997. This timeless story explores questions of good and evil. This gothic thriller takes the stage at Gettysburg Community Theatre under the direction of Chad-Alan Carr, with music direction by Dave Bowman, in a sold out run through October 22nd.

The costumes are fantastic, transporting the audience to Victoria London. The lighting and minimalistic set serve to heighten the suspense and emotional impact of the music, putting the acting and singing center-stage. The cast executes the excellent choreography and stage combat with flawless precision.

The ensemble features Allisa Baker, Kaitlyn Ball, Sara Bollinger (who also plays the vivacious Nellie), Chase Bowman (who also takes the stage as the Newsboy, spreading word about the horrific murders with a strong voice), Chris Chapman (who also appears as Sir Archibald Proops), Carrie Conklin, Lexi Connelly, Larissa Curcio (who also plays the judgmental, snooty Lady Beaconsfield), Kevin Foster (who also takes on the role of Poole, Jekyll’s loyal assistant), Jessi Gillingham, Scott Hartwig (who also appears as General Lord Glossop and a Minister), Kyle Meisner (who also takes on the roles of the hard-hearted Lord Savage and the slimy Spider), Andrew Metcalf (who also plays Simon Stride, the man vying with Jekyll for Emma’s affections), Sara Myers, David Nickol (who also appears as Bisset), Lindsey Ringquist, Joshua Schriver (who also takes on the role of the hypocritical Bishop of Basingstoke), Tayor Stahl, Randi Walker, and Debbie Williams. Every single member of the ensemble performs with full commitment and intensity. The ensemble particularly shines during “Façade”, with their beautiful harmonies and vocal blend. Among all of the amazing voices, Andrew Metcalf’s insanely wide vocal range and Joshua Schriver’s beautiful clear tones are highlighted in their solo lines.

Rounding out the cast are Kate Sainer as Lucy, April Diaz as Emma Carew, Drew Derreth as Sir Danvers Carrew, Joshua Rikas as Gabriel John Utterson, and Matt Hirsch as Dr. Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde. Sainer’s Lucy elicits feelings of compassion from the audience with her wistful performance of “Sympathy, Tenderness”. Her facial expressions and body language portray her character’s fear and loathing in the face of Edward Hyde’s obsession with her. Diaz is sweet and lovely as Jekyll’s devoted fiancé. Her clear soprano voice soars in “Take Me As I Am” and “Once Upon a Dream”. Sir Danvers Carrew comes to life in Derreth’s hands. His interactions with Diaz’s Emma are heartfelt and believable, and his beautiful baritone voice touches the audience’s hearts in “Letting Go”. Rikas takes on the complex role of Jekyll’s friend and supporter, Gabriel John Utterson. His portrayal of Utterson’s emotional turmoil as he watches his friend’s struggle is heart-wrenching. Hirsch’s performance as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde is absolutely riveting. His vocals are outstanding, drawing the audience into Jekyll’s world, and his ability to transform his expression, gestures, and voice from Jekyll to Hyde is incredible.

This production of Jekyll & Hyde The Musical is, in a word, entrancing. If it were not sold out, this reviewer would see it over and over again. While tickets are no longer available for this production at Gettysburg Community Theatre, information on future productions can be found at the link below.

Photo: Linda Toki