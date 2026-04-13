Review: INTO THE WOODS at EPAC

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Be careful what you wish for at Ephrata Performing Arts Center! Into the Woods, their now-running production, opens with familiar fairytales, including those of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack and the Giant Beanstalk, but these light-hearted stories quickly turn much darker.

Ben Galosi, one of Lancaster’s youngest directors, has brought a unique vision to this legendary Sondheim musical, creating a fresh work of art that long-standing fans of Into the Woods can appreciate. In Galosi’s production, the characters appear to be self-aware, in the Shakespearean style of “play-within-a-play”.

Act I consists of homemade-looking sets and props, children’s “dress-up” style costumes, minimal tech, and exaggerated acting. The Narrator (Eric Pope) affirms this “musical-within-a-musical” take by standing beside and speaking to the audience, wearing a modern suit. This Into the Woods is catered to audiences already familiar with the story, as the homemade theatrical elements needed to convey self-awareness convolute the plot of the show, affecting first-time viewers’ understanding.

In Act II, the production drops its Shakespearean approach and draws the audience into the story: the two-dimensional sets are reversed, orienting the audience to be onstage with the cast, and technical elements such as fog and low lights spill into the audience. This tone shift effectively mimics that of the musical, allowing Act II’s most theatrical numbers to truly shine, including “Last Midnight” and “No One is Alone”.

EPAC is well-known for its talented casts, and this show is no exception! Maggie Haynes puts a punchy and quick-witted spin on Cinderella, giving her character depth and relatability. Ryan Slusky’s (Jack) vocals in “Giants in the Sky” are captivating. Sean Caldwell (The Baker) and Maria Kollar’s (The Baker’s Wife) chemistry is both comedic and sweet, exactly as one would expect from an older married couple. Nick Smith (Cinderella’s Prince) and Travis Zimmerman (Rapunzel’s Prince) perform a hilarious “Agony”, in which they are perfectly synchronized. Most importantly, the cast as a whole is consistently clean with the timing of their vocals and movements, which is one of Into the Woods’ most notable challenges.

For fans of Sondheim, Shakespeare, or Galosi, EPAC’s Into the Woods is a thought-provoking production to experience! The show runs until April 25th. Be ready for the journey!

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