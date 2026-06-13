Review: HADESTOWN - TEEN EDITION at DreamWrights

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DreamWrights’ and Weary Arts Group’s co-production of Hadestown- Teen Edition has one more weekend on the stage at York College of Pennsylvania. Hadestown’s book, music and lyrics were by AnaÏs Mitchell, and the musical won 8 Tony Awards in 2019 when it first premiered on Broadway. This production of Hadestown- Teen Edition was under the co-direction of Charissa Moye and Ashley Shaw and included teen cast members from all over Central Pennsylvania. The main characters were split into two casts, and I was lucky enough to see both Poppy Red and Lilly White performances.

Our narrator, the greek god Hermes, was portrayed by Moses Banks. She showcased her powerful vocals and brought some sass into the character of Hermes. Ray Baer portrayed the soft and sensitive side of Orpheus as he tried to save Eurydice from the underworld. Joy Ellis portrayed Eurydice with spunk, and her solos were beautiful, especially “Flowers.” Ash Aquayo played Persephone, Queen of the Underworld, as angsty and wild while Adam Coe played Hades as stoic and pragmatic. The sharp contrast in characters was symbolic of spring and winter.

The Lilly White Cast performing on June 12th and 14th includes Ray Baer (Orpheus), Joy Ellis (Eurydice), Adam Coe (Hades), Cole Hutchison (Hades Swing), Ash Aguayo (Persephone), Moses Banks (Hermes), Greta Kanagy (Fate 1), Rion Nogel (Fate 2), Olivia Wang (Fate 3), Michael Le (Swing), and Rosie Campbell (Swing).

The Ensemble includes Janae Anderson, Anthony Blancas, Evan Brooks, Rosie Campbell, Adrian Chavez, Maxin Cowger, Elena Deguchi, Lorelei Drinkut, Emma Fochtman, Alayra Garcia-Rivera, Marlowe Given, Anna Hennessy, Jaxson Hess, Aurora Hicks, Giselle Holzel, Cole Hutchison, Daniel Jones, Hannah Keilholtz, Addie Kuntz, Kara Krickler, Michael Le, Lilyanna Martin, Nolan Matseur, Cooper May, Claire McNally, Kevin Roque, Alexander Rowan, Brie Sidey, Grace Stover, Jayda Saul, Kali Thomas, Azalea Valentine, Savannah Warner, Kai Wolf, Evelyn Yabut, and Max Zuna. The Dance team includes Ash Aguayo, Moses Banks, Anthony Blancas, Adrian Chavez, Emma Fochtman, Alayra Garcia-Rivera, Marlowe Given, Jaxson Hess, Claire McNally, Grace Stover, Kali Thomas, and Max Zuna.

The Poppy Red Cast performing on June 13th includes Jacob Cunningham (Orpheus), Caitlin Shorey (Eurydice), Deaglan Benson (Hades), Cole Hutchison (Hades Swing), Riley Fidler (Persephone), Elijah Barlett (Hermes), Clara Kisielnicki (Fate 1), Kayla Gorman (Fate 2), Trinity Walrath (Fate 3), Michael Le (Swing), and Rosie Campbell (Swing). Their review was posted last week. You can check it out here.

The scenic designers, Cal Weary and Charissa Moye, created an amazing set complete with a unique merry-go-round moving component that Hadestown fans will be thrilled to see. The physical work of moving the piece fit well with the industrial theme of the choreography. The choreographer, Gabe Casey, had a large ensemble to work with and a lot of space to fill. Your eye was moving around catching actors doing different movements. The cast moved well together and brought energy and passion to the music. Karyn Sherwood costume’s were dark and true to the iconic look of Hadestown.

The music of Hadestown is fantastic. The pit includes Olivia Kane (Conductor), Hailey Pavlik (Piano), Faris Beshara (Trombone), JD Frizell (Guitar), John Batzer (Upright Bass), Caleb Stelle (Violin), Jess Kling (Violin), James Nackley (Cello), Isaac Sheerer (Percussion/Drums), and Tom Klimeck (Rehearsal Cello). Similar to on Broadway, the pit is onstage for the show.

As a fan of Hadestown, I enjoyed both productions and highly recommend getting a ticket before the weekend is over. The cast and crew did an amazing job telling the story of Orpheus and Eurydice and, so I have no doubt you’ll enjoy the performance even if it’s your first time seeing the musical. Both casts are filled talented teens, and I was impressed with both unique performances. Check out the link below for tickets and more information.

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