Review: DAY 3 OF 2026 HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues

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The 2026 Harrisburg Fringe Festival opened on Thursday, July 16th and wraps up today, Sunday, July 19th. While the weather was at times smokey, hot, humid and stormy, the venues were filled with audiences taking in a variety of art and performances. This reviewer had the opportunity to attend the Harrisburg Fringe Festival on day 3, Saturday, July 18th, to catch seven of the over 40 shows that were presented this year.

Optimistic Personality Disorder

Merit Kahn, playwright, producer, performer

Karyn Ruth Wright, Associate Writer, performance coach

Robert Kahn, director

Optimistic Personality Disorder is a delightful journey through the decades of Merit's life, through the lens of what she calls Optimistic Personality Disorder (OPD). Merit's fast-paced, high-energy delivery is highly entertaining. Audiences love how her comedic take on life creates connections that everyone can relate to at some level. The use of decade-appropriate music and props is a fun detail that brings a bit of nostalgia to the stage. Check out her final Harrisburg Fringe Festival performance at 5:05pm tomorrow Sunday, July 19th at Open Stage and check out her website meritkahn.com

If I Cleaned Everything

Mind Meld Productions

Thomas James Boudreau--actor and playwright

Jean Gordon--actor

Alicia Lion Januzzi--director

If I Cleaned Everything is an emotional drama filled with tensions, frustrations, and sheer intensity. The story of Nancy and Daniel, this play explores relationships--what tears them apart and what ties them together. These performers bring wonderfully nuanced emotion to the stage, illustrating the push and pull of past and future. You have one more chance to see this heart-wrenching performance Harrisburg Fringe Festival at Culture and Co. Sunday, July 19th at 5pm. For more information on Mind Meld Productions, follow them at @MindMeld_Productions

Truth to Power: Spoken Word Slam to Benefit Gracie's House

Four poets come together for a spoken word performance. Each poet brings their unique voice and experience to the stage. The performance is funny, profound, relatable, heart-breaking, and inspiring. Each artist has a particular style, but they weave together beautifully. Visit Harrisburg Fringe Festival to catch them for one more performance. Proceeds benefit the non-profit LGBTQIA+ Summer Camp @gracies.house Check them out at Th Forum Auditorium on July 19 3:40pm

The Silent Jasmine

Tell Tales

Starring Nandini Sen and Banhi Bhattacharya

Silent Jasmine is a beautiful production, from the staging to the music and lights to the acting. The story is one of love and loss. It illuminates the struggle between expectations and reality, between who we are and who others want us to be. The dialogue is beautifully written, and the performers bring it to life with authenticity and emotion. This was their final performance at this year's Harrisburg Fringe Festival, but I very much hope to see their work again in the future. www.instagram.com/telltalesdmv/

Orbital

PZF Collective

This team of artists presents an astonishing and gorgeous performance. Combining dance, movement, acrobatics, pole dance and aerial dance, Orbital tells a story of sensuality, strength, agility, power, and grace. Every performer has their own style and interpretation of music selected by the dancers. Whether performing their solo piece or one of the group numbers, these performers are incredible. This was their final performance at this year's Harrisburg Fringe Festival, and I am so glad I had a chance to see it. Definitely look for a chance to see these performers-- many of them perform or have studios in the central PA area.

Comedy Scene from an Italian Restaurant

And Another Thing from Harrisburg Improv Theatre

The team from And Another Thing, Harrisburg Improv Theatre's sketch comedy troupe presents a hysterical snapshot of an evening at a restaurant. From a man who eats his wife's cheesecake to a table of coworkers roasting their boss to a birthday party and more, these scenes from an Italian restaurant keep the audience laughing. The performers are excellent at taking on a variety of different roles. This reviewer particularly enjoyed the repetition of various themes and jokes throughout. Check out their final performance of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival tomorrow, Sunday, July 19th at 1:39 at Open Stage.

Task Daddy

Featuring a cast of local performers, Task Daddy challenges a group of 4 with a variety of tasks. The tasks were hilarious and the hosts, stage manager, and Task Monster kept the momentum going. Each of the contestants had their own strategies and flair. Randy Stamm was the winner tonight, but who will be the champion, check out Task Daddy at Harrisburg Fringe Festival tomorrow, Sunday, July 19th at 12:25 at 312 Chestnut St to find out!

Enjoy the final day of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival and mark your calendars for next year's Festival July 15-18!, 2027 If you're an artist who would like to perform at Fringe, stay tuned at hbgfringe.com for details--applications open December 1, 2026

More on Various Harrisburg Venues Recent Articles Preview: Harrisburg Fringe Festival Runs July 16th - 19th

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