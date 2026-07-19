Review: DAY 3 OF 2026 HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues
A day of comedy, drama, dance, and more
The 2026 Harrisburg Fringe Festival opened on Thursday, July 16th and wraps up today, Sunday, July 19th. While the weather was at times smokey, hot, humid and stormy, the venues were filled with audiences taking in a variety of art and performances. This reviewer had the opportunity to attend the Harrisburg Fringe Festival on day 3, Saturday, July 18th, to catch seven of the over 40 shows that were presented this year.
Optimistic Personality Disorder
Merit Kahn, playwright, producer, performer
Karyn Ruth Wright, Associate Writer, performance coach
Robert Kahn, director
Optimistic Personality Disorder is a delightful journey through the decades of Merit's life, through the lens of what she calls Optimistic Personality Disorder (OPD). Merit's fast-paced, high-energy delivery is highly entertaining. Audiences love how her comedic take on life creates connections that everyone can relate to at some level. The use of decade-appropriate music and props is a fun detail that brings a bit of nostalgia to the stage. Check out her final Harrisburg Fringe Festival performance at 5:05pm tomorrow Sunday, July 19th at Open Stage and check out her website meritkahn.com
If I Cleaned Everything
Mind Meld Productions
Thomas James Boudreau--actor and playwright
Jean Gordon--actor
Alicia Lion Januzzi--director
If I Cleaned Everything is an emotional drama filled with tensions, frustrations, and sheer intensity. The story of Nancy and Daniel, this play explores relationships--what tears them apart and what ties them together. These performers bring wonderfully nuanced emotion to the stage, illustrating the push and pull of past and future. You have one more chance to see this heart-wrenching performance Harrisburg Fringe Festival at Culture and Co. Sunday, July 19th at 5pm. For more information on Mind Meld Productions, follow them at @MindMeld_Productions
Truth to Power: Spoken Word Slam to Benefit Gracie's House
Four poets come together for a spoken word performance. Each poet brings their unique voice and experience to the stage. The performance is funny, profound, relatable, heart-breaking, and inspiring. Each artist has a particular style, but they weave together beautifully. Visit Harrisburg Fringe Festival to catch them for one more performance. Proceeds benefit the non-profit LGBTQIA+ Summer Camp @gracies.house Check them out at Th Forum Auditorium on July 19 3:40pm
The Silent Jasmine
Tell Tales
Starring Nandini Sen and Banhi Bhattacharya
Silent Jasmine is a beautiful production, from the staging to the music and lights to the acting. The story is one of love and loss. It illuminates the struggle between expectations and reality, between who we are and who others want us to be. The dialogue is beautifully written, and the performers bring it to life with authenticity and emotion. This was their final performance at this year's Harrisburg Fringe Festival, but I very much hope to see their work again in the future. www.instagram.com/telltalesdmv/
Orbital
PZF Collective
This team of artists presents an astonishing and gorgeous performance. Combining dance, movement, acrobatics, pole dance and aerial dance, Orbital tells a story of sensuality, strength, agility, power, and grace. Every performer has their own style and interpretation of music selected by the dancers. Whether performing their solo piece or one of the group numbers, these performers are incredible. This was their final performance at this year's Harrisburg Fringe Festival, and I am so glad I had a chance to see it. Definitely look for a chance to see these performers-- many of them perform or have studios in the central PA area.
Comedy Scene from an Italian Restaurant
And Another Thing from Harrisburg Improv Theatre
The team from And Another Thing, Harrisburg Improv Theatre's sketch comedy troupe presents a hysterical snapshot of an evening at a restaurant. From a man who eats his wife's cheesecake to a table of coworkers roasting their boss to a birthday party and more, these scenes from an Italian restaurant keep the audience laughing. The performers are excellent at taking on a variety of different roles. This reviewer particularly enjoyed the repetition of various themes and jokes throughout. Check out their final performance of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival tomorrow, Sunday, July 19th at 1:39 at Open Stage.
Task Daddy
Featuring a cast of local performers, Task Daddy challenges a group of 4 with a variety of tasks. The tasks were hilarious and the hosts, stage manager, and Task Monster kept the momentum going. Each of the contestants had their own strategies and flair. Randy Stamm was the winner tonight, but who will be the champion, check out Task Daddy at Harrisburg Fringe Festival tomorrow, Sunday, July 19th at 12:25 at 312 Chestnut St to find out!
Enjoy the final day of the Harrisburg Fringe Festival and mark your calendars for next year's Festival July 15-18!, 2027 If you're an artist who would like to perform at Fringe, stay tuned at hbgfringe.com for details--applications open December 1, 2026
|
HAIR
Gretna Theatre (7/23-8/02)
|
Musical: Annie
Milford Theater (7/18-8/09)
|
Empty Night
Harrisburg Fringe Festival (7/17-7/19) PHOTOS
|
The Who''s Tommy
Hershey Theatre (4/08-4/09)
|
Trainspotting The Musical
Grand Opera House, York (11/09-11/14)
|
Hansel and Gretel
Popcorn Hat Players (7/08-8/15)
|
Count Arthur Strong - Venue Premium Tickets
York Barbican (5/08-5/08)
|
Jonathan Burns: The Life of the Party
Totem Pole Playhouse (10/24-10/24)
|
Fuel Injected Magic! 50th Anniversary Concert - Venue Premium Tickets
York Barbican (4/30-4/30)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Hershey Theatre (11/24-11/24)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.