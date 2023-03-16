PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Announced At The Players Club Of Swarthmore

Opening Friday, Apr 7 on Second Stage at The Players Club of Swarthmore is Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, a comedy by Matt cox, directed by Taylor Kellar.

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs...who just happened to be there too. The Puffs have no illusions about being brave, or smart, or tricky, but they try hard and with a lot of luck they might not come in last.

The cast includes Rebecca Begnaud of Bridgeport, Jeff Berry of Bristol, Jason Boyer of Lansdowne, Matthew P. Carter of Philadelphia, Ally Duvak of Media, Joe Godley of Philadelphia, Hannah Jackson of Philadelphia, Amanda Pasquini of Philadelphia, Alec Robin of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mike Sokolowski of Philadelphia, and Ellen Taylor of West Chester.

Puffs plays Friday and Saturday Apr 7-8 and Thursday through Sunday Apr 13-16. Curtain time is 7:30 on Thursday, 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 pm on Sunday. Admission is $15 at the door or in advance at www.pcstheater.org. The theater is located at 614 Fairview Road in Swarthmore. Puffs plays on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage which is up a flight of stairs from the lobby. The play is intended for adults and might be inappropriate for children under 13.