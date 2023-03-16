Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Announced At The Players Club Of Swarthmore

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story.

Mar. 16, 2023  

PUFFS, OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC Announced At The Players Club Of Swarthmore

Opening Friday, Apr 7 on Second Stage at The Players Club of Swarthmore is Puffs, or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, a comedy by Matt cox, directed by Taylor Kellar.

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs...who just happened to be there too. The Puffs have no illusions about being brave, or smart, or tricky, but they try hard and with a lot of luck they might not come in last.

The cast includes Rebecca Begnaud of Bridgeport, Jeff Berry of Bristol, Jason Boyer of Lansdowne, Matthew P. Carter of Philadelphia, Ally Duvak of Media, Joe Godley of Philadelphia, Hannah Jackson of Philadelphia, Amanda Pasquini of Philadelphia, Alec Robin of Cherry Hill, NJ, Mike Sokolowski of Philadelphia, and Ellen Taylor of West Chester.

Puffs plays Friday and Saturday Apr 7-8 and Thursday through Sunday Apr 13-16. Curtain time is 7:30 on Thursday, 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, 2 pm on Sunday. Admission is $15 at the door or in advance at www.pcstheater.org. The theater is located at 614 Fairview Road in Swarthmore. Puffs plays on the Raymond W. Smith Second Stage which is up a flight of stairs from the lobby. The play is intended for adults and might be inappropriate for children under 13.




The Kinsey Sicks Return To The Rrazz Room With DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD This April Photo
The Kinsey Sicks Return To The Rrazz Room With DRAG QUEEN STORYTIME GONE WILD This April
The Rrazz Room Presents returns to New Hope, PA. on Saturday, April 8 at 8:00 pm, with America's favorite and only dragapella quartet- the Kinsey Sicks in Drag Queen Storytime Gone WILD! at New Hope Inn & Suites, 6426 Lower York Road, New Hope, PA 18938.
ANNE & EMMETT Opens This Week at Open Stages Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre Photo
ANNE & EMMETT Opens This Week at Open Stage's Capital BlueCross Main Stage Theatre
Sankofa African American Theatre Company, a professional theatre company in Harrisburg, in partnership with Open Stage, are excited to bring to Central PA, ANNE & EMMETT written Janet Langheart Cohen and directed by Open Stage Artistic Director, Stuart Landon.
THE STINKY CHEESEMAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES Opens Next Week At DreamWrights Photo
THE STINKY CHEESEMAN AND OTHER FAIRLY STUPID TALES Opens Next Week At DreamWrights
DreamWrights Center for Community Arts, located in York City, Pennsylvania will present the family friendly, all ages appropriate, wickedly entertaining stage adaption of the popular children's book 'The Stinky Cheeseman and Other Fairly Stupid Tales'.
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Heats Up with Tito Puente Jr. in Celebration of Lege Photo
Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Heats Up with Tito Puente Jr. in Celebration of Legendary Father
Tito Puente, Jr. carries his father’s musical legacy with him imprinted on both his physical being and locked in his soul. Son of the legendary Latin artist, Tito Puente, Sr. the younger Puente will celebrate the “King of Latin Music” with a performance on Thursday, March 30 at 7:30PM at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester.

