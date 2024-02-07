Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival Launches Single Ticket Sales for the 2024 Summer Season

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival has released single tickets for its 2024 summer season, running May 29 to August 4 at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts, on the campus of DeSales University. Tickets will be available to purchase online, in-person, or by calling the box office beginning Monday, February 12.

Under the artistic direction of Jason King Jones and the managing direction of Casey William Gallagher, the 33rd season is themed around "Persistence of Love." Jones reflects, "Last season was a mosaic of beauty, joy, and heart as we explored ‘Brave New Worlds.’ This summer, we’ll focus on the countless ways love is manifested in our lives, from Celie's devotion to her family in The Color Purple to Imogen's forbidden romance in Cymbeline. Whether for family, community, a partner, or an idea, love persists in all the stories we'll examine this summer.”

The 33rd season will feature three Shakespeare plays, and, while rooted in the timeless works of the Bard, PSF continues to offer more than just Shakespeare. Audiences can anticipate a new hit comedy collaboration, two award-winning musicals, and two delightful children's theatre productions.

In an exciting collaboration, PSF kicks off the Main Stage season with a production from Philadelphia's esteemed 1812 Productions. Renowned for their all-comedy troupe, they present their smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong. This comedic sensation captivated audiences on Broadway and in London's West End with sold-out performances before making its regional debut at 1812 last year, where it played to full houses. The Festival encourages patrons to order tickets early for the best seats.

For musical enthusiasts, the Schubert Theatre will open with Jason Robert Brown's innovative two-person musical, The Last Five Years. This almost entirely sung-through musical has captivated audiences and critics alike, earning a Drama Desk Award, a film adaptation, and productions around the world. On the Main Stage, the epic novel by Alice Walker comes to life in the Tony Award-winning triumph The Color Purple infused with a soul-stirring score of jazz, gospel, ragtime, and blues.

Staying true to its mission, Shakespeare takes center stage beginning in the community with free performances of The Comedy of Errors as part of the second inaugural "Play On!" Community Tour. The festival then transports audiences into Falstaff’s humorous world in The Merry Wives of Windsor, followed by an "Extreme Shakespeare" presentation of the rarely produced Cymbeline. A delightful exploration of Twelfth Nightawaits the younger audience in Shakespeare for Kids.

Families can look forward to the return of the Hundred Acre Wood to the Schubert Theatre in a world-premiere adaptation. Winnie-the-Pooh & Friends will come to life with live actors, puppets, and original music, bringing A. A. Milne's enchanting stories to life.

“This season is an invitation for everyone in the Valley and beyond to enjoy some great stories performed by exceptional artists,” says Jones. “We encourage everyone to join us for an unforgettable summer.”

Single tickets, subscriptions, and packages can be purchased online at pashakespeare.org, or by calling the box office at 610.282.WILL [9455], ext. 1, or in person at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of DeSales University, in Center Valley, PA. Additionally, mark your calendars for PSF’s Community Day at DeSales on July 6 (more details will be available at here in the coming months).

The Festival’s 2024 Season Sponsors are Lee and Dolly Butz. The Associate Season Sponsors are Linda Lapos and Paul Wirth, Kathleen Kund Nolan and Timothy E. Nolan, the Szarko Family, and Harry C. Trexler Trust.

Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival, the official Shakespeare Festival of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, features acclaimed actors from Broadway, television, and film, and is summer home to over 200 artists from around the country, including winners and nominees of the Tony, Obie, Emmy, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Jefferson, and Barrymore Awards.