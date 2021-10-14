Open Stage to Welcome New Artists to the Team

Open Stage, one of Harrisburg's non-profit theatre companies, has hired three new team members. These additions to the team come just a few months after the downtown theatre company began to once again produce in-person shows for its 36th season, and reopened the recently renovated facility with new enhancements, including a reimagined lounge for cabaret and music performance, called The Court Street Cabaret, and an enhanced Studio Theater, the new home to Open Stage's webshows.

Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon explained that the hirings are steps the small theatre company is taking in an intentional and optimistic expansion. "After the facilities were remodeled in 2019 and reimagined earlier this year," Landon said, "we felt it was necessary to bring in bright, new minds to help Open Stage reach further than ever before."

The three new members join a team of dedicated artists, including Business Manager Brianna Dow, Production Manager Chris Gibson, Assistant Production Manager Benny Benamati, and Costume & Prop Manager Rachel Landon.

Open Stage's new team members include:

JESS YAHNER (Development and Outreach Manager) is a Central PA native who has been a part of the local theatre and dance community for many years. Among various other positions, she has worked as a performer, choreographer, director, and stage manager for Gretna Theatre, Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg, Theatre Harrisburg, and Susquehanna Stage. She has taught at various dance studios including The Movement Laboratory, Hershey School of Dance, and The Harrisburg Dance Conservatory. In addition to dance and theatre, Jess has an extensive background working in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Special Education. Her most important work is as the mom of an extraordinary teenage son.

GRIFFIN CUSICK (Marketing Coordinator) was born and raised in Chicago. After getting a degree in film from University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, he worked as a freelance production assistant and editor on television commercials for large Midwest companies like Aurora Health Care, Fleet Farm, and Marquette University. He has also written and directed several short films - some of which have gone on to show at various festivals throughout the Midwest. In his free time, Griffin is active in the community, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, Planned Parenthood, and Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

TJ CREEDON (Graphic Designer) is a graphic and web designer who has been involved in theater and the performing arts since he was a child. As a designer, TJ has created just about everything from actors' websites to print advertisements to, most excitingly, reference books. TJ has performed on community and regional theater stages all across Central Pennsylvania as a singer, an actor, a host, and a drag queen named Aileen Cuisine.