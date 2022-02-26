Keystone Theatrics Stages PUFFS (OR: SEVEN INCREASINGLY EVENTFUL YEARS AT A CERTAIN SCHOOL OF MAGIC AND MAGIC)

Love Harry Potter? Loathe Harry Potter? Take a trip to the Allenberry Playhouse to see Keystone Theatrics' production of PUFFS: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic. The comedy written by Matt Cox is a tale of all the events of the Harry Potter saga from the point if view of the students who were NOT involved. Not the brave students, the smart students, or the students from those families.

This production centers around the students who are just trying to graduate. The production, which opened on February 18th, closes on February 27th at the Allenberry Playhouse, located at 1559 Boiling Springs Rd, Boiling Springs, PA 17007. For tickets to the remaining productions, click here or call the box office at (717) 462-4401. For more information about Keystone Theatrics, click here.

Imagine, if you will, three close friends - from Puff House, not that brave one: A muggle-born math genius, an average student who's been exposed to muggle culture, and a girl from a long line of Puffs whose mother went to the Dark Side. Brian Silva, Josh Brown, and Morgan Vallie play Wayne, Oliver, and Megan. Together, they are the geek, the guy, and the Goth who just want to get out of the school alive.

The problem of course, from a Puffs point of view, is that famous kid from that other house. The one who's always getting into trouble that would get anyone else expelled, but who the Headmaster insists is a Hero. The Puffs have their hero, too, Cedric, portrayed by Josh Miccio. Rounding out the cast is Joseph M. Kamprowski, who plays J Finch Fletchley, a somewhat cursed Puff who may or may not be a ghost.

