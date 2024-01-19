Franklin County Visitors Bureau Announces 'Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing' Essay Contest

Participate in the 2024 Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing Essay Contest and share your thoughts on the importance of doing the right thing.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the community to think about the well-known Martin Luther King quote: “It is always the right time to do the right thing” and participate in the 2024 essay contest, inspired by the MLK quote.

Consider the importance of doing the right thing and share personal experiences or the impact of family, friends, and role models on decision about doing the right thing. Share events that shaped thoughts and feelings about doing the right thing. America's independence, African American history, women's history, and many people's lives every day are shaped by doing the right thing. Use the essay to tell how or why doing the right right thing has made an impact on you. Think about the ways education, liberty, justice, humanity, and respect play a part in how people do the right thing. Let Franklin County Visitors Bureau know in an essay of no more than 600 words. 

 

Young and old are invited to participate in the 2024 Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing Essay Contest. Franklin Count Visitors Bureau is accepting essays through February 23. Submit to jpollard@explorefranklincountypa.com. Or, drop the essay at Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Center, 15 South Main Street. Franklin County Visitors Bureau will, also, accept verbal essays provided in person or by video. To coordinate an in-person essay, please contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 717.552.2977. 

 

All essays will beA published in the 2024 Always The Right Time To Do the Right Thing Essay Booklet. View the publication of the 2023 essays here. Winners will be announced on March 1, and the 2024 Always The Right Time To Do The Right Thing Essay Booklet will be shared with attendees of the Franklin County Tourism Breakfast on March 12 as well as published on ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com.  

 

To participate, download the entry form here. Questions can be emailed to Franklin County Visitors Bureau at pr.fcvb@gmailc.om or by phone to 717.552.2977. 



