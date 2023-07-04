Feature: HARRISBURG FRINGE FESTIVAL at Various Harrisburg Venues

If you’ve missed any of our articles about the upcoming inaugural Harrisburg Fringe Festival, check them out here: History of Fringe; What is Fringe; Artist Profile 1; Artist Profile 2; Artist Profile 3. Now that you’re all caught up, read on to find out how to Fringe and get your tickets for this incredible event coming to Harrisburg July 6th– 9th.

Participating in Fringe is fun and easy!

Step 1. Get a Button

Buttons are available for purchase or pick up at any festival box office, information table, or BYOV location. Not only do these $5 buttons help to support the Fringe Festival, but they also give you access to purchase tickets for as many shows as you want to see. Fringe buttons become a collector’s item—start your collection of Harrisburg Fringe Festival buttons now!

Step 2. Get your Tickets

Each show requires a ticket, and the cost is $10 or less per show! The best part of show tickets is that 100% of the ticket sales go directly to the artists performing the show! You can purchase tickets at any festival box office or on the website Click Here

Step 3. See shows!

Check out show information at Click Here , https://www.facebook.com/hbgfringe, or the artist profile links above. Choose shows at random or plan your Fringe days. Keep in mind, all of the shows are one hour or less (times can be found in the show information at Click Here), so take the leap and try out a performance that might be outside your comfort zone.

There really is something for everyone at Fringe—even the kids can take part in the fun of Fringe at Kids’ Fringe! Kids’ Fringe is located in the Millworks lot on Saturday, July 8th from 10am-2pm and will feature a makerspace with immersive activities. Visit Kids’ Fringe and make something fun!

Not only is there a huge variety of performance pieces, but there is visual art, too! Take in the beauty and diversity of Visual Fringe throughout all of the Fringe venues. Visual Fringe “celebrates the vibrant and eclectic perspectives of our local artists…whether you’re browsing between shows or on the lookout for your new favorite painting, be sure to keep an eye out for all of the exciting visual art on display!” Visual Fringe includes works from Molly Goehring, Dre Ceja, Jessie Barber, Ileana Rivera, Jeff Copus, Kwatei Hector, Janos Boon, Crissy Wagner, Janelle Dulack, and Ash Sprout.

Harrisburg’s Fringe Festival is an opportunity not only to take in an incredible variety of art but also to mingle with other attendees and the artists between performances. Enjoy all the wonderful restaurants and shops Harrisburg has to offer as you wander from venue to venue. Go on an adventure this weekend and “do something weird” at the Harrisburg Fringe Festival! Click Here