EPAC Will Present Stephen Sondheim's PASSION Beginning This Month

Performances run April 27th through May 13th.

Apr. 13, 2023  

The Ephrata Performing Arts Center (EPAC) will present one of Stephen Sondheim's lesser known, yet highly esteemed and polarizing works, Passion from April 27th through May 13th. This production serves as the second installment in EPAC's season-long tribute to the late, great, Stephen Sondheim.

The cast features several EPAC veterans, and is led by Scott Sealover as Giorgio Bachetti, Sarah Anne Hughes as Clara, and the Broadway World Award-winning Stacia Renell Smith as Fosca. Joining them is Jordon Ross Weinhold, Carl Bomberger, Travis Zimmerman, Sean Caldwell, Anthony Zbrzezny, and more. This will be EPAC's second time producing this Tony Award-winning piece, and director Edward R. Fernandez has engineered a concept that will prove to be unlike any production of Passion EPAC audiences may have seen. Music direction is provided by Jimmy Damore, while choreography is courtesy of Kristin Pontz.

With scenic design by Andrue Morgan coupled with the lighting design of Thomas Hudson, Passion also promises to deliver impactful storytelling and stunning visuals on top of the dynamic performances of the cast and orchestra.

Passion tells the story of a young soldier stationed at a Milan outpost in 1863 who finds himself entangled between two women. This dynamic forces him to examine the true nature of passion, aided by a beautiful Sondheim score that can only be described as deliriously romantic. Based on Ettore Scola's 1981 film Passione d'Amore and Iginio Ugo Tarchetti's 1869 novel Fosca, Passion examines the impact of love, power, beauty, and manipulation on relationships, and challenges the difference between true passion and obsession.

Passion will take place from April 27th through May 18th at the Sheradin Bigler Theatre. Wednesday and Thursday performances will begin at 7:30 PM, while Friday and Saturday performances will begin at 8:00 PM. There will also be a 2:00 PM matinee on Saturday, May 13th. This production will be performed in one act with no intermission. Tickets are available now at EpacTheatre.Org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1.




