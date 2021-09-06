BWW Interview: Jennie Nasser of MAMMA MIA! at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Mamma Mia! premiered in 1999 in London. Written by playwright Catherine Johnson, it features the music of ABBA. The show has enjoyed a great deal of success, including a 14-year run on Broadway and a movie adaptation released in 2008. Mamma Mia! comes to the Dutch Apple stage September 9-November 6. Jennie Nasser takes on the role of Sophie in the upcoming production.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Nasser: I've been doing theatre since I was 15. I did Aida in high school and was hooked ever since. I did community theatre and pursued theatre in college, earning a BFA from Kent State in Ohio. I moved to New York right after college. I've had the opportunity to audition for and perform in shows all over the country. I've done several shows with Prather at Dutch Apple's sister theatre in Florida. I also performed with a German cruise line and had to sing in German, which was a fun experience. My fiancé and I moved away from New York when the pandemic hit; luckily, I now have this opportunity to portray Sophie in Mamma Mia! It's so great to get back to performing for live audiences.

BWW: What's your favorite role to date?

Nasser: I really loved playing Kate McGowan in Titanic. She was so spirited, and I got to have an Irish accent, which was fun. It was at this gorgeous theatre in Akron, OH, and we had a wonderful orchestra behind us. It was just a magical production.

BWW: What is One Dream role that you haven't yet played?

Nasser: I would love to be Christine in The Phantom of the Opera. That's always been a dream. Or Elphaba in Wicked. The first time I saw The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway was right before the pandemic hit, and I was like a kid in a candy store seeing that show.

BWW: What is your favorite thing about the role of Sophie?

Nasser: I think what I love most about Sophie is her heart. She's a hopeless romantic, which is so sweet. She wants to find her dad after all these years, and she has such love for her mom, it's so beautiful. I also get to sing some really great and fun songs.

BWW: In your opinion, what is it that makes Mamma Mia! so popular?

Nasser: Definitely the music. I think people just love ABBA. It's music you want to get up and dance to. The last time I did Mamma Mia! in Florida, we had a music mix at the end after the bows, and people would get up and just dance to the music. It's also a very sweet story. Ultimately, Sophie ends up not even caring who her father is-she just appreciates all of them so much. She grows and learns so much about herself that she doesn't need to know who her father is. And it's really a classic love story. The whole show is about love and friendship and the mother-daughter relationship-it is so heartfelt.

BWW: What is your favorite song in the show? Why is it your favorite?

Nasser: I really enjoy "Under Attack". It's the opening number of Act 2, and it's a dream sequence number. The dancers are all in black and trying to scare Sophie. The director says they are parts of Sophie's mind trying to attack her because she's freaking out about her wedding and her dads. It's a really fun number.

BWW: I imagine the show has a lot of dancing-which song has the most challenging or show-stopping choreography?

Nasser: It would have to be "Voulez Vous" at the end of Act 1. The choreography is really quick and impressive. I get to dance quite a bit-it's good exercise.

BWW: What will make this production of Mamma Mia! stand out?

Nasser: The dancers will make the show stand out for sure. Our director/choreographer Amy McCleary is amazing. The ensemble is fantastic. Everyone is just so talented. I really can't wait for audiences to see it all come together.

BWW: Is there anything else you'd like to share with our readers?

Nasser: Just come see Mamma Mia! at Dutch Apple Sept 9-Nov 6. I think this is a time in our lives when we need a bit of joy and laughter, and I think this show will give that to audiences and brighten their day.

Put your dancing shoes on and visit www.dutchapple.com for tickets to Mamma Mia!