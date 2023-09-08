WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Kick Off Capital Repertory Theatre 2023/24 Season

Capital Repertory Theatre will open its 2023/24 season with “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi Schreck’s personal and timely exploration of how the U.S. Constitution shaped her life and the women around her. “What the Constitution Means to Me” begins previews at theREP Friday, Sept. 15, opens on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 8. The show is directed by Kristen Van Ginhoven in cooperation with WAM Theatre and Berkshire Theatre Group and sponsored by New York State AFL-CIO.

What the Constitution Means to Me follows Schreck’s journey through her exploration of the U.S. Constitution and who exactly this document is protecting. “What the Constitution Means to Me” contains mentions of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and discussions of abortion and its stigmatization.

Schreck pulls from her experiences touring American Legions while in high school as she debated the U.S. Constitution for college scholarships. As she entered the entertainment industry in adulthood, Schreck further explored her relationship with the Constitution and reflected on the limits the document which she once debated to support has on Americans.

Kim Stauffer (Heidi) is returning to theREP, this time as Heidi. Her credits include “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Macbeth” in New York Classical Theatre as well as “Outside Mullingar,” “Taming of the Shrew” and “The Crucible” at theREP.

Izzy Brown (Debater) was a part of “What the Constitution Means to Me” at WAM Theatre as well as “Mary Poppins” (Berkshire Theatre Group), “Twelfth Night” (Shakespeare and Co.) and others. Isabel Sanchez (Debater) is an actor and a full-time student at the University at Albany studying Theater & Acting and Education and has performed in “The Wolves” and “Twelfth Night” among others. Both are making their debut at theREP. Jay Sefton (Legionnaire) was also a part of the WAM Theatre production of “What the Constitution Means to Me,” as well as “Paradise” and “Honor Killing.” He was also featured in popular television shows including “The Wire,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Shield.”

Cate Damon (Heidi Understudy) is making her debut at theREP after performing in “Johnny Got His Gun” (Cherry Lane Theatre), “Jack and Jill” (New Rep Boston) among others, including work in “The God Question.” Timothy W. Hull (Legionnaire Understudy) is returning to theREP after earning his Equity card on the MainStage in “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Regionally, he’s also performed at The Goodman Theatre, Chicago Shakespeare Theater and others.

In addition to van Ginhoven, the creative team includes Lighting Designer Lara Dubin, Sound Designer Caroline Eng, Dramaturg Talya Kingston, Costume Designer Shivannah Sooknanan and Scenic Designer Juliana von Haubrich.

Previews for “What the Constitution Means to Me” take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, Sept. 15-17. Opening night is Tuesday, Sept. 19. Regular performance times Sept. 19-Oct. 8 are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays.

Tickets range from $25-57. For tickets and information, call the box office 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit Click Here. The box office at theREP will open 30 minutes before show time.