Theatre444 Presents THE TEMPEST, A Brave New Theatre Experience

Theatre444 will bring actors from all over the country to create its local version of William Shakespeare's, The Tempest.

The Tempest is a play by William Shakespeare, and thought to be one of the last plays that Shakespeare wrote alone. After the first scene, which takes place on a ship at sea during a tempest, the rest of the story is set on a remote island, where the sorcerer Prospero, lives with his daughter Miranda, and his two servants-Caliban, a monster figure, and Ariel, an airy spirit. The play contains music and songs that evoke the spirit of enchantment on the island. It explores many themes, including magic, betrayal, revenge, and family.

Theatre444 welcomes company members from all over the country! Close by are actors Pat Fegley from Clifton Springs and Abigail Reagan in Seneca Falls. From the Syracuse Area is Brian O'Connor and Bob Frame from Auburn. From the Rochester Area is Simon Moody, Olivia Banc, Madeline Utman, and Hilary Chaya in Webster. Jenny Gibson-Sinicropi hails from Conesus, Mary Ann Reisdorf is in Varysburg, and John Bessette is in Rome, NY. In the Raleigh, North Carolina area are Matthew Tucker, Lorelei Stephensen, and Hayden Tyler. Rounding out the cast is Jake Ottosen in Portland, Oregon.

This talented and experienced group is led by NYS Award Winning Guest Director Nick Bessette. Garrett Coons serves as Technical Director with production assistant Shawn Fenner. Caitlin Friedberg and Margot Vengel are our Puppet Designers. Mackenzie Wood leads as our Stage Manager to this virtual crew.

This production will be a livestream event that you can watch in the comfort of your own home in real time. In addition to your streaming ticket, you can purchase a Party Box to play along. Adventure, magical islands, festive cocktails, deserts, and special props will be delivered to your living room in this immersive livestream experience. Come for the Shakespeare but stay for the FUN!

Tickets can be purchased by Visiting www.theatre444.com . For more information on Theatre444, visit www.facebook.com/theatre444 and like our page.