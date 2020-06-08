Theatre Rhinoceros Presents DOODLER FINALE: The Unsolved Castro Murders, Part II

Theatre Rhinoceros presents a FREE Facebook Live presentation DOODLER: FINALE The Unsolved Castro Murders, Part II. Conceived and Performed by John Fisher. June 11, 2020 at 8pm FREE! One Live Performance Only.

This week, the Doodler murder story concludes as I stalk the killer through the gay bars of 1974 San Francisco.

On Zoom and Facebook Live - Register for Zoom at http://www.TheRhino.org or watch on John's Facebook Live https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=559097816.

