The Roustabouts Sketch Comedy Troupe to Return to Rochester Fringe Festival

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The Roustabouts Sketch Comedy Troupe will perform two shows at the Focus Theater during the 2026 Rochester Fringe Festival. More than twenty talented theater artists and writers worked together to create this brand-new production. Known for their SNL-style humor,

Executive Producer and Focus Theater Co-owner, Roger Sutphen assembled a creative team of theater professionals to create this non-stop, comedy spectacular including: Adele M. Fico as Artistic Director, Jack Witmer as Technical Director, Kurt Upra from Launch Creative Studios as Videographer, and Jeanne Durham as Stage Manager. The ensemble includes veteran performers: Jessica DeMarte, Chrissy Dilal, Patty Farnath, Ashley Fico, Dakota Hinchmen, Alex Klick, and Carmen Libratore.

'The Roustabouts team wrote 20 innovative sketches specifically for this show. Using satire, physical comedy, and wit, they explore a broad range of topics from technology to the American dream, to marriage and relationships, to birth and death. Their quirky view on life celebrates all aspects of the comedic arts. If you love quality entertainment, laughter, and silliness, The Roustabouts are a must see,' Sutphen remarked.

The Roustabouts sold-out in 2025. Tickets are now on sale for $15.00 at rochesterfringe.com and at https://focus.theater. Performances take place on Thursday, September 17 at 7:00 PM and Tuesday, September 22 at 7:00 PM at the Focus Theater, which is located in the historic Sibley Square Building, 260 Main Street in downtown Rochester, New York.

MORE ABOUT THE FOCUS THEATER

The Focus Theater takes comedy seriously. It provides a welcoming and accessible space where individuals of diverse backgrounds come together through a mutual love of the comedic arts to learn new skills, grow as performers, and create world-class entertainment right here in Rochester.

MORE ABOUT THE ESL ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

The 12-day ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is one of the nation's largest fringe festivals and has been recognized by the New York Times as 'one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events.' It is also New York State's largest performing arts festival and the current winner, three years running, of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. 1.1million people have attended nearly 6,500 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, as well as to stimulate downtown Rochester culturally and economically. The Fringe showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar. Audiences at Fringe also have the rare opportunity to attend a performance at the Spiegeltent, which is one of the most unique performing arts venues in the world.

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