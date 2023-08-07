Tangent Theatre Company To Present Play Reading At Tivoli Artists Gallery

Tangent to present an awarding winning play at Tivoli Artists Gallery on August 20 and 21, as Tivoli's vibrant arts scene grows.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Tangent Theatre Company, based in Tivoli NY, has been presenting a series of pop-up play readings around the region, and announces their next show at Tivoli Artists Gallery - a premier Hudson Valley arts venue - with two performances: Sunday, August 20 and Monday, August 21, 2023 (both shows at 6pm; doors open at 5pm).

The play will be revealed at the reading - it is a modern award-winner with an arts-related story. Reading is free, with donations welcome and encouraged. The intimacy of TAG provides an opportunity for patrons to experience a live story in a unique environment; seats are limited at only 30 spots each night.

The reading will feature Tangent's premier ensemble of Jeffrey Doornbos, Michael Rhodes (Tangent's Artistic Director) and Steven Young; Tracy Carney will direct and read stage directions; produced by Andrea Rhodes (Doornbos and Rhodes are members of Actors' Equity Association). Tangent's readings have become a popular series in Tivoli and beyond, often presented in pubs or restaurants, or similar spaces. Actors read the plays with scripts in hand, with no props, blocking or miming to pull the story forward. Tangent's last reading in July at the Stissing Center in Pine Plains (Dinner With Friends by Donald Margulies) saw record turn out of over 100, and an enthusiastic audience. "Live theater is so important right now” states Michael Rhodes.

“Theaters around the world are scaling back programming or closing entirely, and with film/TV actors and writers on strike, we are proud to keep the performance fires burning” he adds. Tangent's plays are primarily adult contemporary dramas (as well as new works) that engage audiences and grab them on a gut level..

 

“We delighted to be at Tivoli Artists Gallery for this reading. Tivoli's arts scene is vibrant with destinations like Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, independent artist studios, live music in select locations and actors, writers, directors and more calling Tivoli home. We're glad to be part of this exciting arts community” adds Tangent's producer and co-founder Andrea Rhodes.

 

Pop-up play reading (to be revealed), Sun. Aug. 20 & Mon. Aug. 21, 2023 @ 6pm at Tivoli Artists Gallery, 60 Broadway, Tivoli NY (doors 5pm); FREE, donations welcome. RSVP required; reservations can be made via info@tangent-arts.org




