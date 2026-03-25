THEATRE444 Will Present Regional Premiere of DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Farmington

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Theatre444 will present the Regional Premiere of the new Broadway show, Dear Evan Hansen. Featuring a Tony Award-winning book by Steven Levenson (Fosse/Verdon), and a score by Grammy, Tony, Emmy and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, La La Land, Dogfight, James and the Giant Peach), Dear Evan Hansen is a new classic, with a message that has resonated with audiences around the world: "You Will Be Found."

Seventeen-year-old Evan Hansen has felt invisible his entire life. But when a tragedy shocks his community and thrusts him into the center of a rapidly evolving controversy, Evan is given the opportunity of a lifetime: the chance to be somebody else. As his web of well-intentioned lies begins to unravel, though, Evan is forced to confront the fact that the price of belonging may be far steeper than he bargained for.

With a talented cast hailing from multiple cities, audiences can expect to see a powerful evening of theatre! Alex Ramos (Rochester) will be playing the title role of Evan Hansen. You may remember Alex from several Theatre444 productions along with his co-star, Kaylee Barbosa Kemler (Rochester) who plays Zoe Murphy. Jennifer Walczak (Geneva) plays Evan's Mom Heidi, and Damon Fletcher (Seneca Falls) plays Connor Murphy. Patrick Fegley (Clifton Springs) and Shannon DeRose (Rochester), play Connor's Parents while Lincoln Champlin (Geneva) and Natalie Mix (Canandaigua) play friends Jared and Alanna.

This talented and experienced group is led by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza and Vocal Director Meredith Beckley. Garrett Coons and Brooke Corsner will design the technical aspects of this production and Costumes are designed by Rachel Pugh. Wendy Varricchio Fletcher will lead the team as Stage Manager.

Theatre444 is grateful to partner with The Cobblestone Arts Center and Performances will be April 2-12, at the Cobblestone at 1622 Route 332 in Farmington, Ny 14425. Visit www.theatre444.com for tickets and more information on Theatre444.