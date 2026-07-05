THE LISBON TRAVIATA to Open at Bridge Street Theatre

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Bridge Street Theatre has announced casting for its upcoming production of The Lisbon Traviata by acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally, running August 6–16, 2026, on the theatre's Mainstage in Catskill, New York.

Directed and designed by Bridge Street Theatre Founder and Artistic Director Emeritus John Sowle, The Lisbon Traviata is a razor-sharp exploration of obsession, identity, and the fragile bonds of chosen family, set against the backdrop of opera's soaring passions. When two friends—bound by opera, friendship, and fierce devotion to art—collide over love and betrayal, their witty banter spirals into a devastating confrontation that exposes the cost of living for art versus living for truth.

At once hilarious and heartbreaking, McNally's modern classic asks: How far will we go to protect the illusions that define us?

Originally brought to prominence by Nathan Lane's acclaimed portrayal of Mendy, The Lisbon Traviata remains one of McNally's funniest, sharpest, and most emotionally devastating works.

The Bridge Street Theatre production will star Timothy Dunn as Mendy. Bridge Street Theatre's Associate Artistic Director, Dunn recently directed BST productions including South: A Nautical Musical, Herkimer! How My Ignorant Immigrant Ancestors Saved America and You Can Too, and Enough: Plays to End Gun Violence!, while also appearing as Pauly Scott in Lanford Wilson's Sympathetic Magic.

He is joined by Michael Raver as Stephen. A familiar face to BST audiences, Raver brings an extensive body of work spanning Off-Broadway, regional theatre, film, television, and playwriting, including appearances with The Pearl Theatre, National Actors Theatre, and theatres across the country.

Making his BST debut as Mike is Jeff Brackett, whose work has taken him from Hawai'i to Provincetown and New York City, with credits spanning theatre, film, and television.

Also making his Bridge Street Theatre debut is M. Damon Hawkins as Paul. A New York-born actor and Amherst College graduate, Hawkins has appeared in classical and contemporary works on stage and screen.

The creative team includes costumes by Michelle Rogers, assistant direction by Bridge Street Theatre Founder Steven Patterson, and production stage management by Hannarose Manning.

The Lisbon Traviata will be performed Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm from August 6 through August 16, 2026, at Bridge Street Theatre, located at 44 West Bridge Street in the Village of Catskill.

Performance Schedule

The Lisbon Traviata

August 6–16, 2026

Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays at 7:00pm

Sundays at 2:00pm

Bridge Street Theatre

44 West Bridge Street

Catskill, NY 12414

Tickets: $30 Adults / $25 Students

About Bridge Street Theatre

Bridge Street Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre located in the heart of the Village of Catskill, New York, dedicated to adventurous programming and bold storytelling in an intimate 84-seat performance space. Since opening in 2014, BST has become one of the Hudson Valley's most distinctive cultural destinations, producing contemporary plays, classics, new work, comedy, music, and special events year-round.

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