THE COTTAGE To Be Performed At Chenango River Theatre

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The Cottage continues Chenango River Theatre’s twentieth year of bringing exceptional professional theatre to the Southern Tier of New York.

When Sylvia decides that her annual extramarital tryst with Beau needs a deeper level of commitment, their intimate weekend getaway quickly unravels into a surprising – and potentially murderous – web of betrayals and unexpected revelations. Set in the English countryside of 1920s, the play hilariously blends the witty, romantic comedies of Noël Coward with more than a few dashes of Monty Python and Benny Hill. Part comedy of manners, part farce, and unapologetically silly, The Cottage is surprisingly astute about the ennui that leads to affairs of the heart and the real consequences of taking love for granted.

The production is directed by Chris O’Connor, former Artistic Director of Mile Square Theatre, with a talented cast of new and familiar faces, including Christopher Joel Onken*, Lyndsey Cole*, Emily Samuelson, Jeff Tagliaferro, Jane Elliott, and Vito Longo.

Scenery Design by Joseph Mucumeci, Costume Design by Barbara Kahl, Lighting Design by Julie Duro, and Technical Direction by Becca Rayne. This production will be Stage Managed by River Patten.

*Signifies member of Actors Equity, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Chenango River Theatre’s production of The Cottage runs June 26th – July 12th, 2026. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. NOTE – Saturday, July 4th will have a special 2:00pm matinee (instead of the regularly scheduled evening show). Tickets can be purchased online at the Chenango River Theatre's website or by email at tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org. You can also make reservations 24 hours a day by voicemail at 607-656-8499. Individual tickets are $33 for adults, $12 for college students, and $6 for children 18 and under. All performances start on time.

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