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TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING to Return to Red Room Above KGB Bar

Harmon Leon hosts the series, now in its 13th year, featuring alums of The Daily Show, HBO and Netflix.

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TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING to Return to Red Room Above KGB Bar

TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling will return to the Red Room above KGB Bar in New York City on Friday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Now in its 13th year, the storytelling series presents performers without themes or other storytelling-show gimmicks, instead placing the focus on the stories and performers themselves.

Harmon Leon, whose credits include This American Life and HBO Max, will host the August installment. The lineup will feature Kofi Thomas, who has appeared on Amazon Prime; Kendra Cunningham, whose credits include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Gotham Storytelling Festival performer Fabiana Mattedi; and Netflix's Calvin Cato. Andrew Cassese will provide music for the evening.

Over its 13-year history, TALE has welcomed storytellers including Roy Wood Jr., Jena Friedman, John Fugelsang and Anthony Haden-Guest, as well as writers and performers associated with The Daily Show, HBO, Last Week Tonight and Conan.

TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling will take place Friday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Red Room above KGB Bar, located at 85 E. 4th Street in Manhattan.

Tickets are $20, with $5 off using the code DiscountTALE. The event is for audiences ages 21 and older and has a two-drink minimum.

Click Here to Get Tickets

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