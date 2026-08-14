TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING to Return to Red Room Above KGB Bar

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling will return to the Red Room above KGB Bar in New York City on Friday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m.

Now in its 13th year, the storytelling series presents performers without themes or other storytelling-show gimmicks, instead placing the focus on the stories and performers themselves.

Harmon Leon, whose credits include This American Life and HBO Max, will host the August installment. The lineup will feature Kofi Thomas, who has appeared on Amazon Prime; Kendra Cunningham, whose credits include The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; Gotham Storytelling Festival performer Fabiana Mattedi; and Netflix's Calvin Cato. Andrew Cassese will provide music for the evening.

Over its 13-year history, TALE has welcomed storytellers including Roy Wood Jr., Jena Friedman, John Fugelsang and Anthony Haden-Guest, as well as writers and performers associated with The Daily Show, HBO, Last Week Tonight and Conan.

TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling will take place Friday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Red Room above KGB Bar, located at 85 E. 4th Street in Manhattan.

Tickets are $20, with $5 off using the code DiscountTALE. The event is for audiences ages 21 and older and has a two-drink minimum.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Central New York Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming