Staller Center's Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery Announces Fall Programs

Connecting the Drops: The Power of Water  is a group exhibition focused on environmental justice and the vital importance of water.

Aug. 24, 2022  

The Staller Center's Zuccaire Gallery announces fall programs organized in conjunction with CONNECTING THE DROPS: THE POWER OF WATER, an art exhibition featuring 7 environmental artists.

Connecting the Drops: The Power of Water is a group exhibition focused on environmental justice and the vital importance of water. The exhibition presents seven women artists whose work addresses topics such as the Shinnecocks' historical ties to water and oyster farming, community access to clean water, the cultural and ecological significance of native plants, and the social impact of climate change. Open through October 29, 2022. Hours: Monday-Friday 12-4pm and evenings of Staller Center performances and films. Email ZuccaireGallery@stonybrook.edu to schedule a visit outside of regular hours.

Featured Artists: Lillian Ball, Betsy Damon, Erin Genia, Alicia Grullón, Courtney M. Leonard, Mary Mattingly, Jaanika Peerna

Free Admission to Exhibition and All Events

Connecting the Drops Reception and Performance

Thursday, September 29 5-7pm

A participatory performance by artist Jaanika Peerna with audience members that explores the question "What would you do if you were handed the very last piece of natural ice left on Earth"? Followed by light refreshments.

Panel Discussion: Indigenous Art and Issues

Thursday, October 27 at 4pm

Connecting the Drops artists Courtney M. Leonard (Shinnecock) and Erin Genia (Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate) discuss their work as it relates to the environment and indigenous issues. Additional Speakers to be announced. Location to be announced. Reception to follow at the Zuccaire Gallery.

Science & History Talk at the Zuccaire Gallery featuring the Ashley Schiff Preserve

Monday, September 26 4-5pm

Presentation by Sharon Pochrun, Associate Professor of Practice at Stony Brook University and the President of the Friends of Ashley Schiff Preserve. The Ashley Schiff Preserve is 26.6 acres of natural land on Stony Brook University's campus. Located near Roth Quad and South Campus, the preserve is a place for visitors to walk, bike, run, and relax in the forest. It is home to 75 plant species including American Chestnuts. It has also been used as a teaching tool for professors across disciplines for over 50 years.

Art Walk to the Ashley Schiff Preserve

Monday, October 24, 4-5pm

To help raise awareness of the preserve, as well as the importance of protecting the land, join us Monday, October 24 for an Art Walk to the preserve. Led by the Zuccaire Gallery, Professor Nobuho Nagasawa's Socially Engaged Art Seminar, and Stony Brook University's Environmental Club, Marine Science, and Sunrise SBU hub. Departing from the Zuccaire Gallery, 1st Fl Staller Center around 4:15pm. Nature-inspired costumes encouraged!

Art Crawl

Thursday, October 6, 1-3:30pm

A Guided Exhibition Tour of Campus Galleries. Stony Brook University hosts a variety of renowned art galleries that provide unique spaces and opportunities for cultural and artistic exchanges and collaborations. Click here for the full schedule.

Weekly Ice Melts

Wednesdays in September, Thursdays in October.


Watch Jaanika Peerna's Ice Memory transform over the course of the exhibition as ice melts onto the drawing. Each week, ice is inserted into the perforated tube at top and allowed to melt onto the drawing. Through the release of water, the drawing itself will slowly be transformed over the course of the exhibition.

Click here for fall events.
Click here for more exhibition info.




