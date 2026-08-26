Spotlight: Broadway in Brighton Returns! See the 2026–2027 Season at OFC Creations Theatre

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Broadway in Brighton returns for its fourth year at OFC Creations Theatre in Central New York, presenting six professional musical productions featuring acclaimed performers from New York City, Los Angeles, and beyond. Learn More about the 2026–2027 season.

Under the direction of Eric Vaughn Johnson, the Broadway in Brighton Series™ showcases six musicals including premieres, stars, and Broadway-caliber productions. The lineup features accomplished Hollywood actors and Tony Award nominees in starring roles.

The season includes The North American Premiere of THE OSMONDS: THE MUSICAL. Jay Osmond shared his excitement about bringing the production home to America: "When I first began working on this musical, I never imagined the journey it would take. Watching audiences laugh, cry, sing along, and connect with my story has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. To finally see it coming to America feels like bringing it home. I'm grateful to everyone at OFC Creations Theatre for believing in this production and helping make the U.S. premiere a reality. I hope audiences will come away with more than memories of great songs—I hope they'll leave with a reminder that faith, family, love, and perseverance can carry us through almost anything."

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL will feature GloZell Green, "The Queen of YouTube," as (Miss) Shields. Green is a classically trained performer and Internet personality with a B.F.A. in musical theater from the University of Florida. Her YouTube channel, launched in 2008, boasts more than 4.7 million subscribers and close to a billion views. Green made headlines when she interviewed President Barack Obama at the White House in January 2015 and has appeared on TODAY, The Talk, Dr. Oz, and CNN, as well as in People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, and Cosmopolitan.

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