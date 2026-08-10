RING OF FIRE Cast Set for Depot Theatre's Season Finale

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Depot Theatre will close its 2026 Main Stage season with RING OF FIRE: The Music of Johnny Cash, running August 20 through September 6 at the professional theater's historic home in Westport, New York.

Featuring five actor-musicians and more than two dozen songs associated with Johnny Cash, RING OF FIRE traces themes of love, faith, family, struggle and redemption through the music of the American singer-songwriter.

Michael Santora returns to direct and choreograph after helming the Depot's production of Million Dollar Quartet last summer.

Cast and Creative Team

The company features Hannah Taylor as Trenna, Tommy Bergeron as Jason, Joey Nuhfer as Mark, Matt Woodward as David, and Brian Sanford as Eddie. Evan Raines will step into the role of David for the production's final weekend.

Sanford also serves as music director and returns to the Depot after portraying Johnny Cash in last summer's Million Dollar Quartet. Members of the company bring credits from national tours, Off-Broadway and regional theaters across the country.

RING OF FIRE was created by Richard Maltby, Jr. and conceived by William Meade. The show was adapted from the Broadway production by Maltby and Jason Edwards, with orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby and additional arrangements by David Abbinanti.

About RING OF FIRE

The musical features more than two dozen songs from Cash's catalog, including “I Walk the Line,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Jackson” and “Ring of Fire.”

Twelve performances will be presented from August 20 through September 6, with several performances already sold out.

RING OF FIRE is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide. The production is sponsored by the Brooks & Joan Fortune Family Foundation. The Depot Theatre's 48th season is sponsored by the Rogers-Carroll Family Foundation.

About Depot Theatre

The Depot Theatre is a professional theater located in a historic 1876 train station in Westport, New York, in the Adirondacks. For more than four decades, the Depot has presented professional live theater for audiences throughout the region.

In addition to its Main Stage season, the organization operates the Depot Theatre Academy, providing performance, training, mentorship and production opportunities for young people throughout the North Country.

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Central New York Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming