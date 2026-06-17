Cast Set for TICK, TICK... BOOM! at Depot Theatre
Sean McGee, Mia Munn, and Deon Oliverio lead the cast at Westport's Depot Theatre Main Stage.
The Depot Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... Boom!, running on the Main Stage in twelve performances from June 25 to July 12th.
Before Rent transformed American musical theatre, Larson was an aspiring composer in New York City, waiting tables, approaching thirty, and wrestling with a question familiar to artists in every generation: How long do you keep betting on yourself?
Part autobiographical monologue, part rock musical, Tick, Tick... Boom! follows Jon, a young composer navigating ambition, friendship, love, and the relentless passage of time as he struggles to finish the musical he believes will change everything.
The production will be directed by Shawn Churchman, whose history with the Depot Theatre stretches back three decades. Churchman first appeared on the Depot Theatre stage in The Music Man in 1995 and has since returned as both performer and director. Following a distinguished career as an actor, director, librettist, and professor of musical theatre, he returns to Westport to helm one of Larson's most personal works.
Music direction is by Aaron Jodoin, the Depot Theatre's own Artistic Director, who is also a Broadway musician, vocal coach, and founder of Save My Audition. Jodoin was part of the original music team for First Date on Broadway and has worked on productions ranging from Moulin Rouge! and Kinky Boots to School of Rock and Annie. The cast features Sean McGee as Jonathan, Mia Munn as Susan, and Deon Oliverio as Michael.
More than thirty years after its premiere, Tick, Tick... Boom! remains a remarkably resonant portrait of the creative life: a story about uncertainty, perseverance, and the leap of faith required to make something new. Larson would not live to see the success of Rent, but the questions at the heart of Tick, Tick... Boom! continue to speak to artists and audiences alike.
Tick, Tick... Boom! runs June 25 through July 12 at the Depot Theatre in Westport, NY. Preview performances are available on June 25th and June 26th for $25, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the production before opening weekend.
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