RBTL Hosts 6th Annual Heroes Night

Tuesday evening, November 19th, was designated as the sixth annual "Heroes Night" at Rochester Broadway Theatre League's Auditorium Theatre sponsored by locally owned Lake Beverage. RBTL had the honor and great opportunity to recognize local veterans, military members, and their families as well as their service and sacrifice in honor of Veterans Day.

"We're so proud and thrilled to host these men and women. Together with their families, we celebrate them and thank them on behalf of us all for the sacrifices they have made," said RBTL Executive Vice President, Linda Glosser, "It is our honor to have them spend their evening with us. We're very thankful to Bernie Schroeder and Lake Beverage for their sponsorship of this program, as we look forward to this night every year."



RBTL wanted to recognize these local service men and women with a well-deserved night out with an evening of entertainment. "Heroes Night" welcomed 70 guests made up of local veterans, military members and their families, identified by Rochester's Veteran Outreach Center. Our special guests were able to enjoy a pre-show dinner reception in the Joseph A. Floreano Entertainment & Education Center, followed by attending the evening's performance of COME FROM AWAY.

Bernie Schroeder, President of Lake Beverage Corporation, states "Lake Beverage is honored that the RBTL has continued to give us the opportunity to thank these courageous men and women who defended our country. It is our pleasure to provide them with this wonderful night out with comradery and entertainment."

RBTL thanks Lake Beverage for their continued support and for sponsoring this event as well as thank all area veterans and military members for their service and sacrifice.





