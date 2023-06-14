Proctors Reveals Next Batch Of Shows Coming This Fall

Proctors has announced their next batch of upcoming shows going on sale 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15. Featuring dance, popular throwbacks, something for the kids and “Die Hard” like you've never seen it before. There really is an eclectic mash-up of great shows coming to Schenectady!

Collage Dance Collective is one of the largest Black-led performing arts organizations in the South and one of the few professional ballet companies in the world with a roster of BIPOC dancers. Collage Dance will be on the MainStage at Proctors 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3.

Fans of the movie “Die Hard” can't miss this joyfully funny take on the acclaimed classic film. When gunmen seize an LA skyscraper, off-duty policeman John McClane is the hostages' only hope. This uplifting action romp (and unauthorized parody) pays affectionate tribute to the iconic '80s festive fan favorite. Hans Gruber superfans and newcomers alike can see “Yippee Ki Yay” by Richard Marsh at the GE Theatre at Proctors 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 and 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” the Emmy and Peabody award-winning story by Charles M. Schulz, has warmed the hearts of millions of fans since it first aired on television over 55 years ago and it'll be on the MainStage at Proctors 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25. The classic animated television special comes to life in this faithful stage adaptation that celebrates the timeless television classic so the whole family can join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts characters in their journey to uncover the true meaning of Christmas.

“The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston” will be on the MainStage at Proctors 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Though not associated with the estate of Whitney Houston, her musical legacy is brought to life in this critically acclaimed tribute show featuring the vocals of Belinda Davids accompanied by a live band. This is a beautifully crafted tribute to one of the world's more revered singers.

Illusionist Leon Etienne frequently leaves celebrities like Jimmy Fallon, Howard Stern and Heidi Klum speechless. Hailed by critics as “America's Rock Illusionist,” Etienne is recognized for his on-stage charisma, fast-paced, high-energy, rock n' roll edge performance style and no-nonsense approach to magic. Don't miss “Magic Rocks! Illusionist Leon Etienne” on the MainStage at Proctors 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

The internationally acclaimed hit theater show “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” is making a stop at the MainStage at Proctors 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story of their humble beginnings, incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s and dramatic split in 1970.

The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit “Menopause The Musical” is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. “Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through 'The Change'” is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship—plus hot flashes, mood swings and memory lapses! Take the trip to the GE Theatre at Proctors in 2024 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16, Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18, as well as two 2 p.m. showings Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

