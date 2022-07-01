Proctors Collaborative Announces The Next Block Of Upcoming Shows For July

Proctors Collaborative has announced the next block of upcoming shows coming to Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - II BARBIERE DI SIVIGLIA

7:30 p.m. on July 8 and 2 p.m. on July 10. MainStage at Proctors

Produced by Opera Saratoga in partnership with Proctors. The Barber of Seville is the hilarious story of a love triangle involving Dr. Bartolo, Count Almaviva and the charming Rosina. Figaro - the local barber who, in fact, does much more than cut hair - is the ultimate "wingman" for Count Almaviva, creating elaborate schemes, aliases and disguises to help him fool Dr. Bartolo and get the girl.

IT CAME FROM SCHENECTADY Film Series

It Came from Schenectady (ICFS), showings will run every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. from July 7 to September 15 at Proctors with the exception of one matinee showing on August 11. As with previous ICFS events, prizes, surprises, a convenient bar and comfy sofas are expected.

7 p.m. Thursday, July 7 at the GE Theatre - Dario Argento's Tenebrae

7 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at the GE Theatre - Back to the Future

7 p.m. Thursday, July 21 at the GE Theatre - A Hard Day's Night

7 p.m. Thursday, July 28 at the GE Theatre - RRR

The Orchard Project Festival

Friday, July 8 - Sunday, July 10. The Great Hall

The weekend's lineup of live events includes marquee cabarets, concerts, work-in-progress readings, conversations on creativity, writing workshops and more, from artists and thought leaders working at the height of their powers in their respective fields. Already announced: Martha Graham Cracker Solves Your Problems and Famous in New York.

Silent Disco

7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29. The Great Hall

A silent disco is an activity where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones. Rather than using a traditional speaker system, music is broadcast via a transmitter with the signal being picked up by wireless headphones worn by the participants. Those without the headphones hear no music, giving the effect of a room full of people dancing without music.

The Big Takeover and Woody & the Rebel Alliance

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 30. The Great Hall

The Big Takeover and Woody & the Rebel Alliance are the first acts in UPH's new series, In the Round. Fronted by the charismatic Jamaican-born singer and songwriter Nee Nee Rushie, the seven-piece New York band The Big Takeover plays original music that is rooted in and reverent toward the genres and rhythms of Jamaican pop: reggae, rocksteady, ska.