PHOENIX FESTIVAL to Return to Nyack for Fifth Year

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The Phoenix Festival: Live Arts in Nyack, presented by New York City's multi-award-winning Phoenix Theatre Ensemble, returns for its fifth annual festival from October 8–25, 2026, transforming the Hudson River village of Nyack into one of the region's most exciting performing arts destinations.

Dubbed by LoHud News as "Edinburgh on the Hudson," the festival features 14 unique events over 17 days, presented in an array of distinctive venues throughout the walkable riverfront village—including restaurants, parks, historic estates, and downtown performance spaces. The festival showcases acclaimed artists and companies from New York City alongside nationally recognized performers in theatre, dance, comedy, immersive experiences, and new works.

Festival Schedule

Thursday, October 8 – 6:30 p.m.

Festival Kickoff Party

Celebrate the opening of the fifth annual Phoenix Festival at Rose Hall at Prohibition River, Nyack's popular Main Street restaurant and performance venue.

Friday, October 9 – 7:00 p.m.

Stardust Gallery – Barkin/Selissen Project

One of New York City's leading contemporary dance companies presents an evening of dynamic physical theatre and dance at The Angel Nyack.

Saturday, October 10 – 3:00 p.m.

Shakespeare's Outsiders featuring Geoffrey Owens

Acclaimed classical actor Geoffrey Owens brings to life Shakespeare's unforgettable outsiders—from the twisted Richard III and the Bastard in King John to memorable rogues, fools, and misfits—in an extraordinary solo performance at Rose Hall at Prohibition River.

Sunday, October 11 – 1:00 p.m.

The Wind in the Willows

A delightful new adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's beloved classic. This 80-minute interactive production is perfect for families.

Sunday, October 11 – 3:00 p.m.

As You Like It - straight from NYC, Shakespeare In a Parking Lot,

Winner of the 2025 Phoenix Festival Outstanding Ensemble Award, New York City's celebrated company returns with Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy, presented on the beautiful grounds of the historic Ross-Hand Mansion.

Thursday, October 15 – 7:00 p.m.

ShakeSport

An immersive theatrical experience where Shakespeare meets the neighborhood pub. Audience members become part of the action while enjoying dinner and drinks at Rose Hall at Prohibition River.

Friday, October 16 – 7:00 p.m.

I Was Never Here – Leo Lion

Following an extensive national tour and before heading to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Leo Lion returns to Phoenix Festival with his acclaimed solo performance.Rose Hall at Prohibition River

Saturday, October 17 – 3:00 p.m.

Clara Croft: Rune Trader

Adventure theatre Clara Croft races to recover a priceless amulet stolen from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Clara Francesca delivers a hilarious spoof inspired by the iconic adventure game franchise.

Saturday, October 17 – 7:00 p.m.

Gimme Your Guns – Holly Souchak

A sharp, satirical interactive comedy in which audiences participate in an evening of democracy, debate, and outrageous humor.

Sunday, October 18 – 3:00 p.m.

Murrow by Joseph Vitale

A Co-production of Phoenix Theatre Ensemble and The Drilling Company celebrating legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow. The play traces Murrow's courageous reporting from the London Blitz, the liberation of Buchenwald, and his historic confrontation with Senator Joseph McCarthy. The performance will be followed by a discussion with the playwright, director, journalists, and audience examining the future of journalism in America.

Wednesday, October 21 – 6:30 p.m.

Out of the Hat

The festival's signature event returns. Four playwrights have been commissioned to write new ten-minute plays inspired by the theme of Food. Actors receive the scripts for the first time at the performance and have only five minutes to prepare before presenting fully staged readings. Fast-paced, unpredictable, and always hilarious. Presented at Nyack's historic Hudson House.

Thursday, October 22 – 7:00 p.m.

The Comedie of Errors

Shakespeare's riotous comedy of mistaken identity, separated twins, wrongful accusations, romance, and comic chaos comes to the upstairs bar at the Hudson House.

Saturday, October 24 – 7:00 p.m.

Emotions Physical Theatre

America's premier Black-led physical theatre company returns to the festival with an evening celebrating innovation, movement, and storytelling at The Angel Nyack.

Sunday, October 25 – 3:00 p.m.

The Very True Chronicles – The Drilling Company

Before Hollywood's The Odyssey, experience a new Homeric epic by P. Seth Bauer. This mythic journey follows one man's odyssey across the Hudson River, exploring history, memory, and the enduring spirit of New York.

Sunday, October 25 – 6:00 p.m.

Festival Closing Party

Join artists, audiences, and supporters at Prohibition River as the fifth annual Phoenix Festival comes to a close.

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