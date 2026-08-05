ON THE HARMFUL EFFECTS OF TOBACCO Clown Show to Play Rochester Fringe Festival

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Brian Byrne will perform at the 2026 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Saturday, Sept. 26) on Friday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. at MuCCC.

Hailed by audiences as 'clowning at its finest' and 'laugh out loud silliness', Byrne has performed this show at theater festivals in Pittsburgh, San Diego, and Los Angeles. This is one of Chekhov's earliest works for the theater - a short, one-act comedy of a man giving a lecture that goes awry. In this joyful revival, Byrne brings modern clowning and his own particular sensibility to the work of the Russian master. The show includes physical comedy, some light audience interaction, and a (more or less) faithful rendering of the text.

Brian Byrne is an actor and comedian who has trained extensively in clowning, physical theater, and improvisation. Most recently at the Ecole Philippe Gaulier in France. Prior credits include Cruel Babes, a modern clown ensemble based in Los Angeles and directed by John Gilkey. More information and examples of his work can be found at brianabyrne.com.

MORE ABOUT THE ESL ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL: The 12-day ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is one of the nation's largest fringe festivals and has been recognized by the New York Times as 'one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events.' It is also New York State's largest performing arts festival and the current winner, three years running, of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. Nearly a million people have attended more than 6,500 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, as well as to stimulate downtown Rochester culturally and economically. The Fringe showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar. Audiences at Fringe also have the rare opportunity to attend a performance at the Spiegeltent, which is one of the most unique performing arts venues in the world.



Photo Credit: & Caption: Brian Byrne will perform an adaptation of the Chekhov play On the Harmful Effects of Tobacco, at MuCCC in Rochester on Sept. 18 and 25. Photo: Jackie Skinner.

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