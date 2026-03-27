New York Philharmonic Musicians to Perform at Hoff-Barthelson

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Hoff-Barthelson Music School will present the annual Elaine Stamas Chamber Music Residency and Concert on Sunday, April 12, 2026, featuring distinguished musicians from the New York Philharmonic.

Named in honor of the late Elaine Stamas, a devoted supporter and longtime member of the School’s Board of Trustees, this esteemed residency offers HBMS students a rare opportunity to collaborate with and learn from world-class artists in an immersive chamber music setting.

As part of the Residency, student ensembles work closely with these renowned musicians in chamber music master classes, receiving personalized coaching and artistic insight. The afternoon concert, beginning at 3:15 pm, will feature performances by the guest artists, with each half of the program opening with a performance by a student ensemble selected from the Residency participants.

The program will feature Dmitri Shostakovich’s Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op. 67, a powerful and deeply expressive work written during World War II, alongside selections from Astor Piazzolla’s Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas (Four Seasons of Buenos Aires), vibrant and rhythmically charged pieces that blend classical and tango traditions.

Performing artists include Lisa Kim, violin; Matthew Christakos, cello; and Hanna Kim, piano. Performers and program subject to change. A reception will follow the concert, offering audience members the opportunity to meet the artists.