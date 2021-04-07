New York All Stars To Present Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. Virtual Theatrical Event

New York All Stars will present their online production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast JR. this weekend on the showtix4u.com streaming platform, announced NYAS Executive Director Katy Cocovinis.

The pandemic could not stop this talented group of student performers, ages 5-14 as they rehearsed online, recording their parts independently in front of green screens. They learned first-hand how technology can complement the arts, also recording their vocal parts and then sending their footage and audio files to be edited together to create this incredible virtual production.

The production features 25 actors from Manhattan, Bronx, Yonkers, New Rochelle, Briarcliff Manor, Eastchester, Pleasantville, and Oceanside in New York and Ellicott City in Maryland.

"When we began this journey, we were not actually sure how it would come together," said Katy Cocovinis. "We had done several successful performances over Zoom, but knew a full-scale musical would need to be pre-recorded. We explored having some students record live in-person, distanced with masks, but ultimately, we decided to give the kids a real opportunity to perform and have their beautiful faces seen. This performance is a celebration of what we can do; because we are artists, we are resilient and we have created work that we are really proud to share."

The performances will stream on Saturday, April 10th at 2pm and 6pm and on April 11th at 2pm. For tickets and other information about New York All Stars, please visit www.newyorkallstars.org

Be our guest, and view our video trailer below!

The Production Team

Artistic Director: Katy Cocovinis, Music Director: Amanda Lopez (The Marvelous Wonderettes Off-Broadway), Choreographer: Lauryn Ciardullo (Disney's Aladdin on Broadway), Production Manager, Anna Von Wiegand, Audio/Video Editor: Emma Lord and Student Assistants: Videography: Victoria Franciamore, Acting Technique: Olivia Rodriguez, Dance Technique: Liliana Link, Vocal Technique: Ava Yacovone-Neves.